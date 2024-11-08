Panini S.p.A. Launches Expanded BioCred Solution Suite in Europe at Future Identity Festival

Focus is on the biometric authentication and mobility to enhance customer service and fight identity fraud.

BioCred is now available on cloud infrastructure, giving rise to the new BioCred CloudServ, which represents the first step toward a hardware-agnostic solution. As of today, BioCred CloudServ is accessible via the mobile device BioCred SecureTab, the latest addition to the Panini BioCred family of devices, creating a seamlessly integrated flow and delivering a comprehensive, secure identity solution.

This turnkey solution, which was presented for the first time at Identity Week America in September, offers a wide range of authentication and verification functions, including the patented Panini BioCred method into a single, seamless and easy-to-use platform, providing unparalleled security for a variety of applications, from biometric fingerprint scanning and electronic signature capabilities to document verification.

BioCred CloudServ ensures enhanced data protection, keeping sensitive information secure and accessible only to credentials owners. This eases the workload for the IT department and also reduces costs tied to maintenance.

BioCred SecureTab combines essential functions in a compact, mobile device that embodies Panini’s vision of consolidation: a single, intelligent device capable of interacting seamlessly with walk-in customers, streamlining processes, reducing cable clutter and saving precious space.

Incorporating BioCred SecureTab into one’s workflow offers secure, on-the-go services at various touchpoints. The intuitive touchscreen interface of the tablet simplifies user interactions, enabling operators to navigate and perform tasks efficiently.

The Panini BioCred solution suite is ideal for financial services, healthcare, and hospitality, ensuring compliance with standards like Know Your Customer (KYC) in the financial sector and Know Your Patient (KYP) protocols in healthcare.

The launch of the BioCred solution suite will be at Future Identity Festival, that will take place at the Brewery in London, UK, from November 11 to 12, 2024.

About Panini

At Panini, we empower our Customers to securely manage high-value information and prevent fraud with our innovative solutions. With over 75 years in global payment processing and expertise in imaging technology, we provide secure identity solutions across different industries.

