Home Business Wire Panini S.p.A. Launches Expanded BioCred Solution Suite in Europe at Future Identity...
Business Wire

Panini S.p.A. Launches Expanded BioCred Solution Suite in Europe at Future Identity Festival

di Business Wire

Focus is on the biometric authentication and mobility to enhance customer service and fight identity fraud.

TORINO, Italy & MIAMISBURG, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panini S.p.A., a global leader in payments technology and identity solutions, announces the European launch of its BioCred solution suite at Future Identity Festival, in London, UK.




BioCred is now available on cloud infrastructure, giving rise to the new BioCred CloudServ, which represents the first step toward a hardware-agnostic solution. As of today, BioCred CloudServ is accessible via the mobile device BioCred SecureTab, the latest addition to the Panini BioCred family of devices, creating a seamlessly integrated flow and delivering a comprehensive, secure identity solution.

This turnkey solution, which was presented for the first time at Identity Week America in September, offers a wide range of authentication and verification functions, including the patented Panini BioCred method into a single, seamless and easy-to-use platform, providing unparalleled security for a variety of applications, from biometric fingerprint scanning and electronic signature capabilities to document verification.

BioCred CloudServ ensures enhanced data protection, keeping sensitive information secure and accessible only to credentials owners. This eases the workload for the IT department and also reduces costs tied to maintenance.

BioCred SecureTab combines essential functions in a compact, mobile device that embodies Panini’s vision of consolidation: a single, intelligent device capable of interacting seamlessly with walk-in customers, streamlining processes, reducing cable clutter and saving precious space.

Incorporating BioCred SecureTab into one’s workflow offers secure, on-the-go services at various touchpoints. The intuitive touchscreen interface of the tablet simplifies user interactions, enabling operators to navigate and perform tasks efficiently.

The Panini BioCred solution suite is ideal for financial services, healthcare, and hospitality, ensuring compliance with standards like Know Your Customer (KYC) in the financial sector and Know Your Patient (KYP) protocols in healthcare.

The launch of the BioCred solution suite will be at Future Identity Festival, that will take place at the Brewery in London, UK, from November 11 to 12, 2024.

About Panini

At Panini, we empower our Customers to securely manage high-value information and prevent fraud with our innovative solutions. With over 75 years in global payment processing and expertise in imaging technology, we provide secure identity solutions across different industries.

Contacts

Panini S.p.A.

via Varallo 24b

10153 Torino, Italy

Martina Scarnato, Marketing Communications

martina.scarnato@panini.com
+39 011 8176011

Articoli correlati

KRAFTON Surpasses 2T KRW in Cumulative Sales through the Third Quarter of 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Reaches 2.0922T KRW and 967B KRW Operating Profit for third quarter of 2024, highest-ever quarterly sales AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Financialresults--KRAFTON Inc. has...
Continua a leggere

TradingHub Appoints Mike Coats as CEO

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leader in next-gen trade surveillance technology announces executive transition with long-time CEO Neil Walker assuming role as Executive Chair...
Continua a leggere

U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule for 2026 Earnings Conference Calls

Business Wire Business Wire -
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates: First Quarter 2026...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php