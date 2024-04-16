PANEL EVENT: Transforming Behavioral Health Systems Through Measurement-Based Care

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MBC–Greenspace Health is excited to announce a new educational webinar featuring esteemed behavioral health experts from the Joint Commission, CareSource and the UK’s national mental health service, NHS Talking Therapies. The purpose of the session is to share the impact and value of Measurement Based Care (MBC) for large organizations and health systems, along with strategic guidance to inform any large-scale implementation. The panel of behavioral health innovators will share their insights on MBC, its role in helping organizations meet national accreditation standards, and how to leverage outcome data and insights to succeed within value-based care (VBC) payment models. Registration for ‘Transforming Behavioral Health Systems through Measurement-Based Care’ is now open at greenspacehealth.com.





KEY LEARNINGS:

The value of, and evidence behind, a system-level approach to measurement and evaluation; Insights to inform large-scale MBC implementations; The intersection between MBC and VBC; How behavioral health organizations and systems can future-proof themselves for evolving VBC requirements.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 25, 2024

12 p.m. – 1 p.m. EDT / 9am – 10am PDT

Link to Registration – Virtual Event via Zoom

PANELISTS:

Melinda Lehman, Executive Director of Behavioral Health Care and Human Services at the Joint Commission

Dr. David Clark, National Clinical and Informatics Advisor for the UK’s NHS Talking Therapies

Dr. Sandra Berg, Senior Director of Complex Health Solutions, Behavioral Health at CareSource

Moderator:

Simon Weisz, Co-Founder and President, Greenspace Health

To learn more about Measurement-Based Care or to register for this webinar, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT GREENSPACE HEALTH

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly impact patient results while generating valuable data for organizations to improve care. Greenspace’s Measurement-Based Care solutions have been implemented across community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about Measurement-Based Care (MBC), please visit www.greenspacehealth.com.

