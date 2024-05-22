PandaDoc Launches Rooms, an Integrated Digital Space for Organizing and Sharing Sales Content With Buyers and Stakeholders

Company’s complete document workflow automation platform introduces Rooms feature to boost sales process

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automation—PandaDoc, a leading innovator in proposals, quote management, contracts and eSignature, today announced the launch of its latest feature, Rooms, a user-friendly hub designed to help sales teams close more deals and significantly shorten deal cycles, with improved document sharing, stakeholder management and enhanced communication with prospects and buyers.





Rooms is an end-to-end solution for organizing sales collateral like videos and content, provides the ability to collaborate with internal teams on making stronger pitches and also houses all documents and interactions to simplify decision-making for buyers. With Rooms, sellers can showcase all the necessary information to buyers, letting them involve key decision-makers and leaders from their end in a frictionless manner, including the ability to drive negotiations, all while ensuring a personalized buyer experience from start to finish.

“Rooms has helped us create a repeatable playbook for our sales reps to follow. In turn, our customers receive world-class ‘buyer enablement’ to make purchasing our software easy. Now, we can engage multiple stakeholders in a secure online space, giving prospects access to relevant sales materials and next steps,” Taylor Jeffery, Sales Manager for Consensus, said. “We transitioned to PandaDoc’s Rooms when our previous vendor shifted directions. When we realized all this functionality was available within PandaDoc, we stopped looking at any other competitors! We have built out our full sales process inside of the PandaDoc Rooms feature.”

“In the realm of deal-making, every stage holds significance, particularly the pre-signing phase. Rooms enables quicker customer decision-making by putting all the necessary information at their disposal in a customizable virtual environment,” Kirk Miles, Chief Product Officer for PandaDoc, said. “This is especially beneficial for sales teams to simplify the buying process for their prospects by providing readily available resources, precise guidance and task lists in a single digital space.”

The PandaDoc platform already helps businesses improve sales agreement management inefficiencies. With the addition of Rooms, users can rely on a complete solution that helps optimize the sales cycle, keeps all information in one centralized location and allows tasks to be completed rapidly. With Rooms, sales teams anywhere can deliver a collaborative, five-star client experience while still maintaining control over every stage of the deal lifecycle, including post-sale onboarding.

The Rooms feature is now available for existing users who have Business or Enterprise accounts. New customers can experience Rooms by purchasing PandaDoc at PandaDoc.com or through authorized retailers.

About PandaDoc

Since its inception in 2013, PandaDoc has been dedicated to enabling the success of burgeoning enterprises by revolutionizing document workflows. Offering a comprehensive document automation platform featuring cutting-edge eSignature capabilities, PandaDoc empowers agile teams to streamline the creation, management, and signing of digital documents, spanning proposals, quotes, contracts, payments and beyond. With over 56,000 satisfied customers leveraging PandaDoc to enhance document workflows, insights, and efficiency, we are committed to delivering an exceptional user experience. PandaDoc enjoys the support of prominent venture firms and corporate investors such as OMERS Growth Equity, G-Squared, Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, M12 (Microsoft), and HubSpot. Proudly embracing a remote-first approach, PandaDoc has more than 700 employees globally. For more information, please visit www.pandadoc.com.

