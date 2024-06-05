Panasonic LUMIX GH7 Mirrorless Camera Packs Focus, Stabilization, with Audio Advances Introduced; YouTube Video First Look and More Info at B&H Photo

The GH7 mirrorless camera newest entry in Panasonic’s venerated Micro Four Thirds line, LUMIX GH7, boasts Phase Hybrid AF, ProRes RAW, and Active Image Stabilization technology.









Panasonic Lumix GH7 Mirrorless Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1832646-REG/panasonic_dc_gh7body_lumix_gh7_mirrorless_camera.html

Key Features

25.2MP BSI CMOS Micro Four Thirds Sensor

4K60 4:2:2 10-Bit Unlimited Recording

5.7K60, 4K120 HFR, FHD 240p VFR

ProRes RAW, 32-Bit Float, 13+ Stop WDR

Dual I.S. 7.5-Stop 5-Axis Stabilizer

3.68m-Dot OLED Electronic Viewfinder

3.0″ 1.84m-Dot Free Angle Touchscreen

CFexpress Type B & SD UHS-II Card Slots

At the core of the camera is a 25.2 MP Live MOS Sensor like we saw on the GH6 and G9 II, but the Dynamic Range Boost mode introduced in those bodies gets a major upgrade here, as it’s now useable in the GH7’s full ISO range. DR Boost combines a high gain and low gain image to capture more information in your highlights and shadows, adding one to two stops of dynamic range to videos and photos. The refined DR Boost in the GH7 combines a wider range of ISO values than past Lumix cameras and helps you achieve 13+ stops of Dynamic Range in V-Log.

The Panasonic GH7 also marks the first time this sensor’s been paired with Phase Hybrid Auto-Focus, so expect improved subject tracking in difficult-to-capture low-light scenarios. Phase Hybrid AF combines phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and contrast-based depth-from-defocus (DFD) to create Panasonic’s most robust and reliable focusing system. It’s better at differentiating subjects, overcoming harsh backlight or front light, and keeping up with fast moving subjects. Expect human, animal, car, motorcycle, train, and airplane detection, plus a Target Parts setting where you can specify exactly which part of a vehicle you want the camera to focus on.

Great stabilization has been a bedrock feature of the GH line, and the GH7 continues this trend with improved Active Image Stabilization Technology that can achieve 7.5-stop 5-Axis Body I.S. or 7.5-stop 5-Axis Dual I.S. 2 with compatible lenses. It’s especially handy for the super telephoto lenses that are extremely popular with MFT users. Electronic Image Stabilization (E.I.S.) can even be turned on to correct perspective distortion, but it comes at the cost of slightly cropping your image. Micro Four Thirds sensors are easier for a camera balance compared to their larger APS-C and full-frame siblings, so expect steady shots even at longer focal lengths and slower shutter speeds.

The Lumix GH7 features souped up versions of many of the formats and codecs Panasonic is known for. Expect internal recording at 4:2:2 10-bit C4K up to 60p, 4:2:0 10-bit 5.7k up to 60p, 4:2:0 10-bit HFR 4k up to 120p, and VFR FHD up to 300p. One of the most popular additions to the GH6 was internal Apple ProRes 422 recording, so Panasonic has upped the ante once again with internal ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ recording on the GH7. Users can record ProRes RAW up to C4K 60p or 5.7k 30p directly to a CFexpress Type-B card inside the camera or external SSD’s up to 2 TB.

The GH7 also makes streaming easy and flexible thanks to its ability to wirelessly stream with RTMP or RTMPS protocols which can be further configured in the Lumix Sync app. You can even tether the camera to a smartphone via USB for a more stable connection. If you’re in a controlled indoor environment, the best connection possible is streaming RTP or RTSP signals through a computer with wired LAN. These connection options should be excellent for mobile videographers frequently in situations with unpredictable networking capabilities.

The Panasonic Lumix GH7 is built to withstand the demands of day-to-day production use, with weather-resistant materials and a strong but quiet fan. The LCD screen fully articulates and pulls out from the body to avoid blocking any important ports on the side. Panasonic has packed all your classic monitoring tools into the body itself. Easily pull up waveforms, vector scopes, safety zones, frame markers, a luminance spot meter, or zebra stripes. Anamorphic desqueeze is easily accessible in the menu, as are the Real Time LUT options introduced in the Panasonic S9, allowing you to edit and import LUTs from the Lumix Lab smartphone app, burning them into your full quality recordings, your proxies, or both.

Expect full 3:2 Open Gate recording options, as well as cropped or overlaid aspect ratios like 1:1 and 9:16 to help compose content for social media. The camera includes a flash sync port that can bring in timecode when paired with a BNC adapter cable. Another optional accessory Panasonic’s introducing with the camera is the DMW-XLR2 microphone adapter. This hot shoe audio adapter box can capture advanced 32-bit float recordings that it sends into the camera and automatically syncs to your video files. The DMW-XLR2 has two full size XLR inputs, a 3.5mm stereo mini jack, a cold shoe for wireless receivers, and a built-in microphone holder for shotgun mics.

Panasonic has also packed higher burst rates into the GH7. Expect 60 fps with continues autofocus, 75 fps with AFS, and a three second buffer. A 100 MP Handheld High-Res mode is available for situations where you need an extra resolution push, and a Leica Monochrome color profile is included for shooting high contrast black and white.

Panasonic Lumix GH7 YouTube Video First Look



https://youtu.be/HJQIU-oGoyA

Learn more about the Panasonic Lumix GH7 Camera at B&H Explora



https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/video/panasonic-lumix-gh7-packs-focus-stabilization-and-audio-advances

