Panasonic Connect North America Launches Syncora Digital Manufacturing Platform to Spur Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Growth in the U.S.

Leveraging Panasonic’s extensive experience in EV battery manufacturing, SyncoraDMP combines digital manufacturing and end-to-end process execution to drive optimal performance.

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasonic Connect North America today announced the launch of Syncora Digital Manufacturing Platform (SyncoraDMP), an end-to-end manufacturing execution system (MES) solution designed to accelerate digital transformation of EV battery manufacturing in the U.S. SyncoraDMP is modular, scalable, and adaptable to enable manufacturers to keep up with the requirements of EV battery manufacturing. With comprehensive traceability, quality management, process monitoring, and advanced analytics and reporting, manufacturers can optimize production and deliver product faster and more efficiently.





The demand for EV battery production is growing. Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to maintain high efficiency, ensure product quality, and comply with evolving regulatory standards. Furthermore, lost production for a large facility results in millions of dollars of costs. Manufacturers need reliable partners with deep industry knowledge and advanced technological solutions for optimal process execution — from the receiving of materials through to final formation, inspection, and packaging.

“ As a company that both manufactures batteries and develops MES software, Panasonic Connect is well-positioned to bring end-to-end process execution to the evolving world of manufacturing technology,” says Eric Symon, Head of Sales, Smart Manufacturing at Panasonic Connect North America. “ We incorporated industry best practices into our SyncoraDMP solution, ensuring that manufacturers can avoid common pitfalls and achieve optimal performance. SyncoraDMP brings together machines, people, and processes to accelerate the industry’s digital transformation and position manufacturers to capitalize on a generational production opportunity.”

Key solution highlights:

End-to-End Process Orchestration for Optimal Production : SyncoraDMP gives manufacturers the ability to automatically track, trace, and control end-to-end production. It simplifies integration into upstream enterprise systems such as enterprise resource planning ( ERP ) and product lifecycle management (PLM), while also connecting to supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and machine-level data for monitoring and control. This improves the manufacturing process to increase product quality standards and minimize returns.

: SyncoraDMP gives manufacturers the ability to automatically track, trace, and control end-to-end production. It simplifies integration into enterprise systems such as enterprise resource planning ( ) and product lifecycle management (PLM), while also connecting to supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and machine-level data for monitoring and control. This improves the manufacturing process to increase product quality standards and minimize returns. Automated Workflows to Improve Output: With advanced automation technology, SyncoraDMP identifies and isolates defects across the entire production process, increasing overall product quality and reliability. Through real-time visibility and predictive intelligence, manufacturers can maximize every machine, material, and workflow without increasing costs — and drive continuous improvements over time with actionable insights. This also frees up workers to focus on other value-added tasks across the manufacturing process.

With advanced automation technology, SyncoraDMP identifies and isolates defects across the entire production process, increasing overall product quality and reliability. Through real-time visibility and predictive intelligence, manufacturers can maximize every machine, material, and without increasing costs — and drive continuous improvements over time with actionable insights. This also frees up workers to focus on other value-added tasks across the manufacturing process. Flexible Deployment Options to Quickly Scale Production: A modern technology platform provides users with the latest data management applications — and the flexibility of deployment choice via on-premise, cloud , or hybrid options. SyncoraDMP enables manufacturers to overcome scaling, configuration, and integration challenges of legacy or disparate systems, avoiding the need to worry about technology compatibility. This also includes code-free and low-code implementation and configuration for faster time to value and return on investment.

A modern technology platform provides users with the latest data management applications — and the flexibility of deployment choice via on-premise, , or hybrid options. SyncoraDMP enables manufacturers to overcome scaling, configuration, and integration challenges of legacy or disparate systems, avoiding the need to worry about technology compatibility. This also includes code-free and low-code implementation and configuration for faster time to value and return on investment. Real-Time Visibility to Improve Processes : Digital twin technology improves overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). With access to real-time dashboards that capture costs of materials, labor, downtime , and machine health, manufacturers can proactively plan, schedule, and dispatch equipment maintenance with SyncoraDMP. This allows them to be strategic in factory capacity utilization, while avoiding costly delays and reducing material waste.

: Digital twin technology improves overall equipment effectiveness (OEE). With access to real-time dashboards that capture costs of materials, labor, , and machine health, manufacturers can proactively plan, schedule, and dispatch equipment maintenance with SyncoraDMP. This allows them to be strategic in factory capacity utilization, while avoiding costly delays and reducing material waste. Specific Manufacturing Modeling to Meet Industry Requirements: EV battery manufacturing involves complex and precise processes such as mixing, electrode coating and cell formation, requiring any MES to be able to handle complexity with precision. SyncoraDMP ensures all production steps meet stringent quality standards without delay, by prioritizing quick and accurate modeling.

Panasonic has engineered smart enterprise solutions for more than 100 years and has over 30 years of experience developing technology to reduce waste and increase production output, factory capacity utilization, and labor productivity.

About Panasonic Connect North America

Established on April 1, 2022, as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, Panasonic Connect North America is a B2B company offering device hardware, software, and professional services to provide value to customers across the public sector, enterprise, federal government, education, immersive entertainment, food services, and manufacturing industries. With the mission to “ Change Work, Advance Society, Connect to Tomorrow,” Panasonic Connect North America works closely with its community of partners, innovators, and integrators to provide the right technologies to address customers’ ever-evolving needs in today’s connected enterprise.

