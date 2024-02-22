Panasonic Announces Lumix S 28-200mm Wide-to-Tele Zoom Lens; Preorder and More Info at B&H Photo

Photography News: The latest of the Lumix S “smallest and lightest in its class” lenses, the 28-200mm lens combines a wide-to-tele zoom range with high-performance portability









NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Apple–B&H is pleased to announce Panasonic’s latest lens, the all-in-one Lumix S 28-200mm f/4-7.1 Macro O.I.S. Built to fit in the palm of your hand, the wide-to-tele macro zoom lens provides impressive image quality in travel and everyday carry applications, making it the ideal foundation for building out a Lumix S lens kit.

In addition to its zoom range and compact, portable form factor, the Panasonic 28-200mm lens also excels in macro photography, yielding a half life-size maximum magnification ratio with a minimum working distance of 1.2″ from the end of the lens. The optical design also yields smooth and spherical bokeh when configured for low depth of field, along with a pleasing starburst effect at both ends of the zoom range.

As with the other Lumix S lenses, the 28-200mm lens boasts high-speed, high-precision, and silent autofocus. Panasonic has supplemented the autofocus system by improving its image stabilization algorithms, affording up to 6.5 stops of compensation across five axes, benefiting handheld shooting in low-light conditions and in close-up scenes. For videographers, the lens minimizes focus breathing while focus ring control allows for fixed or adjustable focus movement speeds. The lens’s nearly unified center of gravity also benefits videographers by streamlining workflows when working with gimbals and tripods.

The lens is dust and splash resistant and is built to withstand temperatures as low as 14°F, bolstering its broad applicability. For macro applications, a fluorine coating applied to the front of the lens protects it against dirt and debris.

