Panasonic and Sila Sign Agreement for Titan Silicon, Sila’s anode material to deliver enhanced battery performance for EVs

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., a Panasonic Group Company, and Sila, a next-generation battery materials company, today announced the signing of a commercial agreement for Sila’s high-performance nano-composite silicon anode, Titan SiliconTM. The high energy density battery from Panasonic is expected to enable automakers to deliver unmatched EV performance, dramatically increasing vehicle range and reducing charge times. Sila’s anode materials, to be produced in the company’s plant in Moses Lake, WA, will be optimized for Panasonic’s next-generation lithium-ion batteries.









Panasonic Energy is recognized as the global leader in advancing performance, innovation, and production of automotive batteries. To meet the rapidly growing demand for EVs, the company plans to increase global production capacity of automotive batteries to 200 GWh by FY30/31. The company has also announced its commitment to developing pioneering performance battery technology, by delivering increased volumetric energy density to 1000 Wh/L by FY30/31. By partnering with Sila to optimize the proven performance gains already achieved with Titan Silicon, Panasonic Energy will be able to take a major step toward achieving its goal of 1000 Wh/L.

“By integrating Sila’s groundbreaking battery material with our advanced cell manufacturing capabilities, we believe that we can address the concerns such as range anxiety and charging time and contribute to accelerating the adoption of EVs,” said Shoichiro Watanabe, Executive Vice President of Panasonic Energy.

“Panasonic is the world’s leading battery technology company, aggressively pushing the boundaries for performance and we look forward to optimizing Titan Silicon to help achieve these momentous goals,” said Gene Berdichevsky, Co-founder and CEO, Sila. “This partnership represents a significant milestone for Sila, our customers, and the industry at large, and will be key to accelerating consumer EV adoption.”

Sila was the first to bring next-generation anode materials to market with the launch of Titan Silicon in the WHOOP 4.0 in 2021. In 2022, the company was the first next-generation battery materials company to sign a supply agreement with a global auto manufacturer, Mercedes Benz. And today, Sila partners with the world’s leading cell manufacturer to redefine what’s possible for EV range and charge times.

Sila’s Titan Silicon is the first market-proven graphite anode replacement, engineered for mass scale and high performance, delivering a 20% increase in range today, with a development runway to double those gains. Sila’s nano-composite silicon also improves battery charging time with the aim to drive charge times down to a mere ten minutes. Titan Silicon generates substantially less CO2 per kWh than graphite during production and is U.S. manufactured, enabling automakers to meet requirements for the Inflation Reduction Act tax credits.

About Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd., established in April 2022 as part of the Panasonic Group’s switch to an operating company system, provides innovative battery technology-based products and solutions globally. Through its automotive lithium-ion batteries, storage battery systems and dry batteries, the company brings safe, reliable, and convenient power to a broad range of business areas, from mobility and social infrastructure to medical and consumer products. Panasonic Energy is committed to contributing to a society that realizes happiness and environmental sustainability, and through its business activities the Company aims to address societal issues while taking the lead on environmental initiatives.

About Sila

Founded in 2011, Sila is a next-generation battery materials company with the mission to power the world’s transition to clean energy. Sila shipped the world’s first commercially available silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries in 2021. Sila’s materials already drive battery performance enhancements in consumer electronics devices and will also power electric vehicles like an upcoming version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class series. Committed to American leadership in clean energy production, Sila is scaling its technology at its manufacturing facility in Moses Lake, Washington. Major financial investors include 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Coatue, In-Q-Tel, Matrix Partners, Sutter Hill Ventures, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

