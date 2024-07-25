Palmetto Citizens FCU Selects Blend to Power Mortgage and Home Equity Solutions

Partnership to help credit union members save time and money

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced a new partnership with Palmetto Citizens, one of South Carolina’s largest credit unions with assets of over $1.3 billion, to streamline their mortgage and home equity experiences.





Palmetto Citizens chose Blend for their ability to deliver simple, intuitive mortgage solutions that improve member experience and supercharge loan officer productivity. With Blend’s technology, all documents can be delivered and signed digitally, enabling instant receipt by third parties, faster funding, and reducing the likelihood of errors.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Blend to enhance our mortgage and home equity offerings,” said Carol Addy, Chief Revenue Officer at Palmetto Citizens. “Helping our members achieve their financial goals while providing a streamlined experience has always been our priority. By automating manual workflows and reducing the number of steps borrowers must take to complete their application, we’re creating a better, and more efficient, process that reflects the digital age we’re in today.”

In addition, Blend’s rich loan officer tools will enable Palmetto Citizens to increase the ease and speed at which they can serve borrowers.

Loan officers can perform tasks that include everything from starting applications, pulling credit, structuring loans, granting pre-approvals, and locking in rates, all within the Blend platform. These capabilities are accessible both on desktop and on the go with Blend’s LO Mobile App, which provides loan officers with complete end-to-end capabilities to engage with new leads or manage existing pipeline while in the field.

“Palmetto Citizens’ commitment to adapting to the needs of their members and providing an enhanced, digital-first experience aligns with Blend’s mission,” said Nima Ghamsari, Head of Blend. “We’re excited to partner with Palmetto Citizens and help make the entire homeownership journey easier and more accessible to their 80,000 members.”

To learn more about the Blend’s Mortgage Suite solution, visit blend.com/products/mortgage-suite.

About Blend

Blend (NYSE: BLND) is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

About Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union

Palmetto Citizens, a community credit union headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, has been serving their member-owners since 1936. Today, with over $1.3 Billion in assets and 310 employees, Palmetto Citizens serves over 100,000 consumers and operates from 14 branches with over 45 ATMs. Offering a full range of financial products and services, their focus remains on providing quality and effective service while helping members live their best financial lives. For more information, visit www.palmettocitizens.org.

