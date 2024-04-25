Palm Smashes Preorder Goal for Flagship Smart Compost Bin on First Day

Palm Bin allows users to collect food scraps for composting without the smell and mess

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#compost—Palm today announced it has surpassed its preorder campaign goal for its flagship food waste bin within the first hour of sales. Palm Bin is a smart appliance that allows users to collect food scraps for composting without the odor and mess, while maintaining the moisture and microbes in food. It was created by Palm Founder Manali Yavatkar to eliminate the nuisances associated with food waste recycling and empower users to make a positive environmental impact from their own kitchens.









“We are thrilled with the initial response and support we’ve received from our backers on Kickstarter,” said Manali Yavatkar, founder, Palm. “Over 93 billion tons of food are sent to landfills from our homes each year, where it produces 20 billion pounds of methane. With Palm Bin, we’ve taken the hassle out of compost collection with a thoughtful design and innovative tech that will keep food waste out of landfills and make a positive environmental impact.”

Key features of Palm Bin include:

Advanced Cooling Tech – Palm Bin uses thermoelectric semiconductors to keep food scraps cold and stop the growth of odor-causing bacteria and breakdown of compostable liners.

Palm Bin uses thermoelectric semiconductors to keep food scraps cold and stop the growth of odor-causing bacteria and breakdown of compostable liners. User-Friendly – Palm Bin includes a removable caddy and touch-free empty for easy transport and mess-free disposal into a user’s curbside green bin. Custom fit bin liners won’t break down and the Palm Bin is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

Palm Bin includes a removable caddy and touch-free empty for easy transport and mess-free disposal into a user’s curbside green bin. Custom fit bin liners won’t break down and the Palm Bin is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Track Your Impact – Palm Bin’s sensors continuously monitor the amount of food scraps in the bin and send that information to an app where users can then see their impact, reduce their food waste over time, follow their friends’ progress, and even win badges.

Palm Bin’s sensors continuously monitor the amount of food scraps in the bin and send that information to an where users can then see their impact, reduce their food waste over time, follow their friends’ progress, and even win badges. Sustainable Design – Palm Bin was created with a fully sustainable lifecycle using plant-based biopolymer, recycled cellulose insulation and a modular design that is easily repairable.

The Palm Bin Kickstarter campaign runs through May 23, 2024 with special limited pricing while supplies last. To order your Palm Bin, click here.

About Palm

Palm is building sustainable products that complement your lifestyle and help you waste less. Its flagship product, Palm Bin, is a cooling food waste bin that eliminates the unpleasant side effects of food recycling, making compost collection odorless and effortless. Founded by Manali Yavatkar, Palm is empowering users to make a positive environmental impact from their homes to better their communities and the planet.

Contacts

Donna Loughlin Michaels



LMGPR



408.393.5575



donna@lmgpr.com