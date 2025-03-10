Palladyne AI Selected for Participation at USSOCOM TE25-2: Collaborative Autonomy Integration Event

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN and PDYNW) (“Palladyne AI”), a developer of artificial intelligence software for robotic platforms in the defense and commercial sectors, today announced that the Company has been selected for participation at TE25-2: Collaborative Autonomy Integration, hosted by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Technical Experimentation Team and taking place from April 14-17, 2025, at Avon Park Air Force Range in Avon Park, FL. Palladyne AI will be showcasing its Palladyne™ Pilot AI Software Platform at the event.

The USSOCOM Technical Experimentation program brings together Special Operations Forces (SOF) operational users, acquisition and technology program managers, and technology developers (industry, government research and development labs, and academia) in a collaborative environment to evaluate new technologies in the developmental stages for SOF applications. The goal of this event is to highlight technologies allowing SOF operators to evaluate a digital network of autonomous systems leveraging AI to collaborate in real time. These systems are designed to perform tactical tasks in the joint and combined operating environment with actions conducted across the spectrum of integrated deterrence and capabilities enabling joint and combined operations to deliver a superior decision advantage.

Palladyne AI will demonstrate its Palladyne Pilot AI Software Platform for UAVs throughout the TE25-2: Collaborative Autonomy Integration event. The Pilot AI software transforms unmanned tactical systems into highly efficient autonomous force multipliers capable of persistent target tracking, dynamic collaboration, and enhanced situational awareness. With advanced perception, learning, and autonomous capabilities designed to reduce operational burden while dramatically improving mission effectiveness for military and defense operations, Palladyne Pilot stands ready to support and deliver mission effectiveness and success.

For more information about Palladyne Pilot, please visit https://www.palladyneai.com/pilot.

About Palladyne AI Corp.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN) has developed advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) foundational technology and related software products poised to revolutionize the capabilities of robots, enabling them to observe, learn, reason, and act in a manner akin to human intelligence. Our AI and ML software foundational technology empowers robots to perceive variations or changes in the real-world environment, enabling them to autonomously maneuver and manipulate objects accurately in response.

Palladyne AI software products operate on the edge and dramatically reduce the significant effort required to program and deploy robots enabling industrial robots and collaborative robots (cobots) to quickly achieve autonomous capabilities even in dynamic and or complex environments. Designed to achieve precise results with minimal training time, limited data sets, and lower power requirements, compared to current state-of-the-art solutions, Palladyne AI believes its software has wide application, including in industries such as automotive, aviation, construction, defense, general manufacturing, infrastructure inspection, logistics and warehousing. Its applicability extends beyond traditional robotics to include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), and Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs). Palladyne AI’s approach is expected to elevate the return on investment associated with a diverse range of machines that are fixed, fly, float, or roll.

By enabling autonomy, reducing programming complexity, and enhancing efficiency, Palladyne AI is paving the way for a future where machines can excel in tasks that were once considered beyond their reach.

For more information, please visit www.palladyneai.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/palladyneaicorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the capabilities or future capabilities of the Company’s AI/ML foundational technology and related software products, the benefits of the software and the industries that could benefit from it, and the applicability of the software to different kinds of machines (such as UAVs, UGVs and ROVs). Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Palladyne AI’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Palladyne AI is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Palladyne AI has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in particular the risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections of those reports entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” for a description of risks facing Palladyne AI and that could cause actual events, results or performance to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements contained herein. The documents filed by Palladyne AI with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Palladyne AI Corp PR and Investor Contacts:



Press Contact:

PR@palladyneai.com



Investor Contact:

IR@palladyneai.com