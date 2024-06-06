Palantir to Unveil New Customers and Product Announcements at AIPCon

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PLTR–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced that nearly 70 customers will showcase their work in Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) at its fourth AIPCon in 12 months. The conference will be live streamed on Thursday, June 6, 2024 on Palantir’s YouTube channel.





New customers – such as United Airlines, Nebraska Medicine, AARP, Lear, Wendy’s QSCC, Edgescale AI, and more – will be showcasing how they use Palantir software. Representatives from organizations with expanded partnerships, such as Tampa General Hospital, will also be speaking.

These customers and others have been going from prototype to production-grade AI via Palantir’s novel AIP Bootcamp initiative. Since its launch, more than 1300 AIP Bootcamps have been completed in the United States and around the world, including nearly 500 additional ones from the last AIPCon in March. Following the release of Build with AIP, customers at AIPCon will unveil the products they’ve built, and guide other customers through building similar workflows on AIP.

Additionally, Palantir will be announcing the Palantir Developer Community at AIPCon, which will bring together global users of Foundry and AIP in a dedicated public forum for the first time in Palantir history. Developers can ask and answer questions, make product suggestions, become early adopters for new features, and more. To join the community, please visit community.palantir.com.

AIPCon will be accessible via live stream on Thursday, June 6, 2024. For questions about joining the waitlist, please email aipcon-2024@palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; and our platforms’ reliability. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

