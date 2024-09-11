Palantir Reveals New Wave of Customers in Action at AIPCon

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced the livestream of its fifth AIPCon on Thursday, September 12.





More than 100 organizations will be at AIPCon, including many customers who are demoing and speaking publicly about their work for the first time — including The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Aramark, bp, Associated Materials, Lear, Trinity Industries, Anduril, DTN, EllisDon, Department of State, L3Harris, Owens & Minor, Selkirk Sport, and more.

AIPCon will be available via live stream on Thursday, September 12, 2024. For questions about joining the waitlist to attend in person, please email aipcon-2024@palantir.com.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Contacts

Lisa Gordon



media@palantir.com