Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 31% for Q1 2022, US Commercial Revenue up 136% Y/Y in Q1 2022

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Q1 2022 Highlights

Total revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $446 million

Commercial revenue grew 54% year-over-year US commercial revenue grew 136% year-over-year

Government revenue grew 16% year-over-year

Customer count grew 86% year-over-year

Loss from operations of $(39) million, representing a margin of (9)%, up 2,400 basis points year-over-year and 500 basis points sequentially

Adjusted income from operations of $117 million, representing a margin of 26%

Cash from operations of $35 million, representing an 8% margin

Adjusted free cash flow of $30 million, representing a 7% margin

GAAP net loss per share, diluted of $(0.05)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted of $0.02

Q1 2022 Financial Summary

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) First Quarter Amount Revenue $ 446,357 Year-over-year growth 31 % Amount Margin Loss from Operations $ (39,439 ) (9 )% Adjusted Income from Operations $ 117,390 26 % Cash Flow from Operations $ 35,477 8 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 29,786 7 % Net Loss $ (101,379 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 44,713 Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,702 27 % GAAP Net Loss Per Share, Diluted $ (0.05 ) Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted $ 0.02

Outlook

For Q2 2022:

We are guiding to a base case of $470 million in revenue. There is a wide range of potential upside to our guidance, including those driven by our role in responding to developing geopolitical events.

We expect adjusted operating margin of 20%.

For full year 2022, we continue to expect:

Adjusted operating margin of 27%.

Per long-term guidance policy, as provided by our Chief Executive Officer, Alex Karp, we continue to expect:

Annual revenue growth of 30% or greater through 2025.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 6:00 a.m. MT / 8:00 a.m. ET today to discuss the results for our first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantir-2022-q1. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com, as well as a letter from our Chief Executive Officer, which will be available through Palantir’s website at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our recent and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, including special purpose acquisition companies and other privately-held or publicly-traded companies, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully grow our direct sales force and to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms easier to install and consume; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows; news or social media coverage about us, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; and any breach or access to customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release and our earnings webcast, the value of deals closed and total contract value (TCV) closed each reflect the total value of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our government and commercial customers.

The value of deals closed and TCV closed include existing contractual obligations and presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts; however, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income; and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation, as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control. Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations, as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 446,357 $ 341,234 Cost of revenue (1) 94,403 74,111 Gross profit 351,954 267,123 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 160,485 136,097 Research and development (1) 88,601 98,471 General and administrative (1) 142,307 146,569 Total operating expenses 391,393 381,137 Loss from operations (39,439 ) (114,014 ) Interest income 547 376 Interest expense (594 ) (1,840 ) Other income (expense), net (59,870 ) (4,894 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (99,356 ) (120,372 ) Provision for income taxes 2,023 3,102 Net loss $ (101,379 ) $ (123,474 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 2,036,307 1,821,158 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 2,036,307 1,821,158

________________ (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cost of revenue $ 11,677 $ 15,977 Sales and marketing 49,272 57,286 Research and development 26,905 37,874 General and administrative 61,469 82,594 Total stock-based compensation $ 149,323 $ 193,731

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of March 31, As of December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,269,411 $ 2,290,674 Restricted cash 33,804 36,628 Accounts receivable 256,554 190,923 Marketable securities 252,563 234,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 115,042 110,872 Total current assets 2,927,374 2,863,250 Property and equipment, net 41,866 31,304 Restricted cash, noncurrent 29,222 39,612 Operating lease right-of-use assets 224,888 216,898 Other assets 95,829 96,386 Total assets $ 3,319,179 $ 3,247,450 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,454 $ 74,907 Accrued liabilities 150,176 155,806 Deferred revenue 218,521 227,816 Customer deposits 232,908 161,605 Operating lease liabilities 40,045 39,927 Total current liabilities 669,104 660,061 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 33,244 40,217 Customer deposits, noncurrent 22,276 33,699 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 227,617 220,146 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,192 2,297 Total liabilities 954,433 956,420 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,046 2,027 Additional paid-in capital 7,953,856 7,777,085 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,044 ) (2,349 ) Accumulated deficit (5,587,112 ) (5,485,733 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,364,746 2,291,030 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,319,179 $ 3,247,450

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (101,379 ) $ (123,474 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,312 3,237 Stock-based compensation 149,323 193,731 Deferred income taxes (3 ) 1,846 Non-cash operating lease expense 10,142 6,477 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net 62,843 — Other operating activities (2,751 ) 771 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (65,867 ) 4,480 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,320 ) (9,753 ) Other assets 2,891 (6,711 ) Accounts payable (47,404 ) 51 Accrued liabilities (5,334 ) 44,488 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent (16,335 ) (11,952 ) Customer deposits, current and noncurrent 59,822 20,825 Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent (10,388 ) (7,132 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (75 ) (3 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,477 116,881 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (15,215 ) (708 ) Purchases of marketable securities (89,500 ) — Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 8,247 — Net cash used in investing activities (96,468 ) (708 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 27,225 208,860 Other financing activities 16 (2,506 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 27,241 206,354 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (727 ) (2,197 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (34,477 ) 320,330 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 2,366,914 2,128,146 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 2,332,437 $ 2,448,476

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Loss from operations $ (39,439 ) $ (114,014 ) Add: stock-based compensation 149,323 193,731 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 7,506 36,866 Adjusted income from operations $ 117,390 $ 116,583 Adjusted operating margin 26 % 34 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 35,477 $ 116,881 Cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 9,524 34,802 Less: purchases of property and equipment (15,215 ) (708 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 29,786 $ 150,975 Adjusted free cash flow margin 7 % 44 %

Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (101,379 ) $ (123,474 ) Less: interest income (547 ) (376 ) Add: interest expense 594 1,840 Add: other (income) expense, net 59,870 4,894 Add: provision for income taxes 2,023 3,102 Add: depreciation and amortization 4,312 3,237 Add: stock-based compensation 149,323 193,731 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 7,506 36,866 Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,702 $ 119,820

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (101,379 ) $ (123,474 ) Add: stock-based compensation 149,323 193,731 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 7,506 36,866 Less: income tax effect related to adjustments (1) (10,737 ) (24,472 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 44,713 $ 82,651 Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share, diluted 2,036,307 1,821,158 Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2) 2,209,310 2,330,865 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.04

________________ (1) Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 22.2% for the periods ended 2022 and 2021. (2) Includes an additional 173 million and 510 million dilutive securities for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, that are excluded from a GAAP perspective due to the Company’s net loss position.

