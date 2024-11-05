Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 30% Y/Y, U.S. Revenue Growth of 44% Y/Y, GAAP EPS of $0.06; Raises Full Year Guidance on Revenue, U.S. Comm Revenue, Adj. Free Cash Flow, Adj. Op. Income Above Consensus Estimates on “AI Demand that Won’t Slow Down”

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.





“ We absolutely eviscerated this quarter, driven by unrelenting AI demand that won’t slow down. This is a U.S.-driven AI revolution that has taken full hold. The world will be divided between AI haves and have-nots. At Palantir, we plan to power the winners,” said Alexander C. Karp, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palantir Technologies Inc.

Q3 2024 Highlights

U.S. revenue grew 44% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter to $499 million U.S. commercial revenue grew 54% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter to $179 million U.S. government revenue grew 40% year-over-year and 15% quarter-over-quarter to $320 million

Revenue grew 30% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter to $726 million

Closed 104 deals over $1 million

Customer count grew 39% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter

GAAP net income of $144 million, representing a 20% margin

GAAP income from operations of $113 million, representing a 16% margin

Adjusted income from operations of $276 million, representing a 38% margin

Rule of 40 score of 68%

GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) grew 100% year-over-year to $0.06

Adjusted EPS grew 43% year-over-year to $0.10

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term U.S. Treasury securities of $4.6 billion

Cash from operations of $420 million, representing a 58% margin and $995 million on a trailing twelve month basis

Adjusted free cash flow of $435 million, representing a 60% margin and over $1 billion on a trailing twelve month basis

Q3 2024 Financial Summary

(Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Third Quarter Amount Revenue $ 725,516 Year-over-year growth 30 % Amount Margin Income from Operations $ 113,140 16 % Adjusted Income from Operations $ 275,515 38 % Cash from Operations $ 419,772 58 % Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 434,543 60 % Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 143,525 20 % Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 241,557 Adjusted EBITDA $ 283,602 39 % GAAP EPS, Diluted $ 0.06 Adjusted EPS, Diluted $ 0.10

Outlook

For Q4 2024, we expect:

Revenue of between $767 – $771 million.

Adjusted income from operations of between $298 – $302 million.

For full year 2024:

We are raising our revenue guidance to between $2.805 – $2.809 billion.

We are raising our U.S. commercial revenue guidance to in excess of $687 million, representing a growth rate of at least 50%.

We are raising our adjusted income from operations guidance to between $1.054 – $1.058 billion.

We are raising our adjusted free cash flow guidance to in excess of $1 billion.

And we continue to expect GAAP operating income and net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s quarterly letter is available through Palantir’s website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantirearnings-q32024. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform (“AIP”), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, our expectations regarding potential eligibility or inclusion in market indices, our expectations regarding our share repurchase program, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our available funds to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the impact on certain profitability measures from the acceleration of any unrecognized stock-based compensation expense if market-based vesting criteria are achieved from the continued increase in our stock price; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage about us, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel conflicts, heightened interest rates, monetary policy changes, or foreign currency fluctuations, on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release, our earnings webcast, and our CEO’s letter:

Total contract value (“TCV”) is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution, annual contract value (“ACV”) closed is defined as the total value of contracts closed in the period divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts, and remaining deal value (“RDV”) is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV, ACV, and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condition, including the consideration of such customers’ ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606—Revenue from Contracts with Customers, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.

The term “Strategic Commercial Contracts” is as defined in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 6, 2024.

The term “Rule of 40” refers to the sum of our revenue growth rate year-over-year and our adjusted operating margin for each of the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast and our CEO’s letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted EPS, diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 725,516 $ 558,159 $ 2,037,988 $ 1,616,662 Cost of revenue (1) 146,639 107,922 391,457 322,466 Gross profit 578,877 450,237 1,646,531 1,294,196 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1) 209,474 176,373 599,460 547,629 Research and development (1) 117,555 105,708 336,376 295,341 General and administrative (1) 138,708 128,173 411,335 397,054 Total operating expenses 465,737 410,254 1,347,171 1,240,024 Income from operations 113,140 39,983 299,360 54,172 Interest income 52,120 36,864 142,065 88,027 Other income (expense), net (8,110 ) 3,122 (32,790 ) (11,355 ) Income before provision for income taxes 157,150 79,969 408,635 130,844 Provision for income taxes 7,809 6,530 17,653 10,382 Net income 149,341 73,439 390,982 120,462 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,816 1,934 7,801 4,028 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 143,525 $ 71,505 $ 383,181 $ 116,434 Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.17 $ 0.05 Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.03 $ 0.16 $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 2,250,032 2,162,530 2,231,790 2,134,045 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted 2,459,589 2,325,600 2,424,864 2,281,347 ————— (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands): Three Months Ended



September 30, Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 13,123 $ 7,814 $ 35,941 $ 24,995 Sales and marketing 50,698 39,290 141,168 116,956 Research and development 30,715 21,952 87,532 65,068 General and administrative 47,889 45,324 145,199 136,276 Total stock-based compensation $ 142,425 $ 114,380 $ 409,840 $ 343,295

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of September 30, As of December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 768,710 $ 831,047 Marketable securities 3,795,949 2,843,132 Accounts receivable, net 668,110 364,784 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 119,193 99,655 Total current assets 5,351,962 4,138,618 Property and equipment, net 40,345 47,758 Operating lease right-of-use assets 211,570 182,863 Other assets 164,220 153,186 Total assets $ 5,768,097 $ 4,522,425 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,021 $ 12,122 Accrued liabilities 265,244 222,991 Deferred revenue 236,608 246,901 Customer deposits 366,946 209,828 Operating lease liabilities 47,637 54,176 Total current liabilities 943,456 746,018 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 7,825 28,047 Customer deposits, noncurrent 3,681 1,477 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 207,278 175,216 Other noncurrent liabilities 14,495 10,702 Total liabilities 1,176,735 961,460 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 2,270 2,200 Additional paid-in capital 9,757,380 9,122,173 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 4,925 801 Accumulated deficit (5,266,432 ) (5,649,613 ) Total stockholders’ equity 4,498,143 3,475,561 Noncontrolling interests 93,219 85,404 Total equity 4,591,362 3,560,965 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,768,097 $ 4,522,425

Palantir Technologies Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 390,982 $ 120,462 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 24,581 25,382 Stock-based compensation 409,840 343,295 Noncash operating lease expense 32,041 34,810 Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net 26,021 11,810 Noncash consideration (34,789 ) (34,852 ) Other operating activities 19,115 (13,328 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (311,699 ) (159,752 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (19,547 ) (75 ) Other assets 4,056 1,941 Accounts payable 7,710 (32,387 ) Accrued liabilities 42,149 2,552 Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent (27,117 ) 64,464 Customer deposits, current and noncurrent 159,457 84,272 Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent (35,205 ) (37,767 ) Other noncurrent liabilities 5,943 184 Net cash provided by operating activities 693,538 411,011 Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (9,528 ) (10,254 ) Purchases of marketable securities (3,418,699 ) (4,791,670 ) Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities 2,451,378 2,608,898 Proceeds from sales of alternative investments — 51,072 Other investing activities (4,000 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (980,849 ) (2,141,954 ) Financing activities Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options 270,207 166,829 Repurchases of common stock (45,598 ) — Other financing activities 91 778 Net cash provided by financing activities 224,700 167,607 Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 960 (2,113 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (61,651 ) (1,565,449 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 850,107 2,627,335 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 788,456 $ 1,061,886

Palantir Technologies Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 113,140 $ 39,983 $ 299,360 $ 54,172 Add: stock-based compensation 142,425 114,380 409,840 343,295 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 19,950 8,909 46,340 25,954 Adjusted income from operations $ 275,515 $ 163,272 $ 755,540 $ 423,421 Adjusted operating margin 38 % 29 % 37 % 26 %

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Trailing Twelve



Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 419,772 $ 133,443 $ 693,538 $ 411,011 $ 994,710 Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 18,756 8,969 47,827 25,015 56,267 Less: purchases of property and equipment (3,985 ) (1,565 ) (9,528 ) (10,254 ) (14,388 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 434,543 $ 140,847 $ 731,837 $ 425,772 $ 1,036,589 Adjusted free cash flow margin 60 % 25 % 36 % 26 % 39 %

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 143,525 $ 71,505 $ 383,181 $ 116,434 Add: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,816 1,934 7,801 4,028 Less: interest income (52,120 ) (36,864 ) (142,065 ) (88,027 ) Add: other (income) expense, net 8,110 (3,122 ) 32,790 11,355 Add: provision for income taxes 7,809 6,530 17,653 10,382 Add: depreciation and amortization 8,087 8,663 24,581 25,382 Add: stock-based compensation 142,425 114,380 409,840 343,295 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 19,950 8,909 46,340 25,954 Adjusted EBITDA $ 283,602 $ 171,935 $ 780,121 $ 448,803 Adjusted EBITDA margin 39 % 31 % 38 % 28 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 143,525 $ 71,505 $ 383,181 $ 116,434 Add: stock-based compensation 142,425 114,380 409,840 343,295 Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation 19,950 8,909 46,340 25,954 Less: income tax effects and adjustments (1) (64,343 ) (39,775 ) (179,459 ) (103,714 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 241,557 $ 155,019 $ 659,902 $ 381,969 Weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted 2,459,589 2,325,600 2,424,864 2,281,347 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.27 $ 0.17 ————



(1) Income tax effect is based on long-term estimated annual effective tax rates of 23.0% for the periods ended 2024 and 2023.

