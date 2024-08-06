Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 27% Year-Over-Year and Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; Record GAAP EPS of $0.06 in Q2 2024

Home Business Wire Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 27% Year-Over-Year and Raises Full Year Revenue...
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.


Q2 2024 Highlights

  • Revenue grew 27% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter to $678 million
  • US commercial highlights
    • US commercial revenue grew 55% year-over-year and 6% quarter-over-quarter to $159 million
    • US commercial customer count grew 83% year-over-year and 13% quarter-over-quarter to 295 customers
    • US commercial remaining deal value (“RDV”) grew 103% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter
  • US government revenue grew 24% year-over-year and 8% quarter-over-quarter to $278 million
  • Commercial revenue grew 33% year-over-year and 3% quarter-over-quarter to $307 million
  • Government revenue grew 23% year-over-year and 11% quarter-over-quarter to $371 million
  • Closed 27 deals over $10 million
  • Customer count grew 41% year-over-year and 7% quarter-over-quarter
  • GAAP net income of $134 million, representing a 20% margin
  • GAAP income from operations of $105 million, representing a 16% margin
  • Adjusted income from operations of $254 million, representing a margin of 37%
  • Rule of 40 score of 64%
  • GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) grew 500% year-over-year to $0.06
  • Adjusted EPS grew 80% year-over-year to $0.09
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term US treasury securities of $4.0 billion
  • Cash from operations of $144 million, representing a 21% margin
  • Adjusted free cash flow of $149 million, representing a 22% margin

Q2 2024 Financial Summary

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)

Second Quarter

Amount

Revenue

$

678,134

 

Year-over-year growth

 

27

%

 

 

 

 

 

Amount

 

Margin

Income from Operations

$

105,339

 

 

16

%

Adjusted Income from Operations

$

253,567

 

 

37

%

Cash from Operations

$

144,187

 

 

21

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$

148,660

 

 

22

%

Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

134,126

 

 

20

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

221,408

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

261,623

 

 

39

%

GAAP EPS, Diluted

$

0.06

 

 

Adjusted EPS, Diluted

$

0.09

 

 

Outlook

For Q3 2024, we expect:

  • Revenue of between $697 – $701 million.
  • Adjusted income from operations of between $233 – $237 million.

For full year 2024:

  • We are raising our revenue guidance to between $2.742 – $2.750 billion.
  • We are raising our US commercial revenue guidance to in excess of $672 million, representing a growth rate of at least 47%.
  • We are raising our adjusted income from operations guidance to between $966 – $974 million.
  • We continue to expect adjusted free cash flow of between $800 million – $1 billion.
  • And we continue to expect GAAP operating income and net income in each quarter of this year.

CEO Letter

Palantir CEO Alex Karp’s quarterly letter is available through Palantir’s website at https://www.palantir.com/newsroom/letters.

Earnings Webcast

A live public webcast will be held at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the results for our second quarter ended June 30, 2024 and financial outlook. The webcast can be accessed by registering online at https://palantir.events/palantirearnings-q22024. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.palantir.com following the event.

An investor presentation, including supplemental financial information and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest comparable GAAP measures, will be available through Palantir’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements on our earnings webcast contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, product development and related timing, distribution, and pricing, expected benefits of and applications for our software platforms, business strategy and plans (including strategy and plans relating to our Artificial Intelligence Platform (“AIP”), sales and marketing efforts, sales force, partnerships, and customers), investments in our business, market trends and market size, opportunities (including growth opportunities), our expectations regarding our existing and potential investments in, and commercial contracts with, various entities, our expectations regarding macroeconomic events, our expectations regarding potential eligibility or inclusion in market indices, our expectations regarding our share repurchase program, and positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: our ability to successfully execute our business and growth strategy; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity needs; the demand for our platforms, product offerings, and services in general; our ability to increase our number of new customers and revenue generated from customers; our ability to realize some or all of the total contract value of customer contracts as revenue, including any contractual options available to customers or contractual periods that are subject to termination for convenience provisions; our long and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to successfully execute our channel sales and other strategic initiatives with third parties; our ability to retain and expand our customer base; the fluctuation of our results of operations and our key business measures on a quarterly basis in future periods; the seasonality of our business; the implementation process for our platforms, which may be complex and lengthy; our ability to successfully develop and deploy new technologies to address the needs of our existing or prospective customers; our ability to make our platforms and product offerings easier to install, consume, and use; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to maintain and enhance our culture as our business grows and as we pursue our business and financial goals; news or social media coverage about us, including but not limited to coverage that presents, or relies on, inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or otherwise damaging information; the impact of recent or future global macroeconomic and geopolitical events, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel conflicts, heightened interest rates, monetary policy changes, or foreign currency fluctuations, on the business and operations of our company or of our existing or prospective customers and partners; issues raised by the use of artificial intelligence in our platforms; and any breach or access to our or customer or third-party data.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Additional Definitions

For the purpose of this press release, our earnings webcast, and our CEO’s letter:

  • Total contract value (“TCV”) is the total potential lifetime value of contracts entered into with, or awarded by, our customers at the time of contract execution, annual contract value (“ACV”) closed is defined as the total value of contracts closed in the period divided by the dollar-weighted average contract duration of those same contracts, and remaining deal value (“RDV”) is the total remaining value of contracts as of the end of the reporting period. Except as noted below, TCV, ACV, and RDV each presume the exercise of all contract options available to our customers and no termination of contracts. However, the majority of our contracts are subject to termination provisions, including for convenience, and there can be no guarantee that contracts are not terminated or that contract options will be exercised. Further, RDV may exclude all or some portion of the value of certain commercial contracts as a result of our ongoing assessments of customers’ financial condition, including the consideration of such customers’ ability and intention to pay, and whether such contracts continue to meet the criteria for revenue recognition, among other factors.
  • Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) reflect the total values of contracts that have been entered into with, or awarded by, our customers, and represent non-cancelable contracted revenue that has not yet been recognized, which includes deferred revenue and, in certain instances, amounts that will be invoiced. We have elected the practical expedient, as permitted under Accounting Standards Codification 606—Revenue from Contracts with Customers, to not disclose remaining performance obligations for contracts with original terms of twelve months or less.
  • The term “Strategic Commercial Contracts” is as defined in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 7, 2024.
  • The term “Rule of 40” refers to the sum of our revenue growth rate year-over-year and our adjusted operating margin for each of the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables, as well as our earnings webcast and our CEO’s letter, contain the non-GAAP financial measures adjusted income from operations, which excludes stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes; adjusted operating margin; adjusted free cash flow; adjusted free cash flow margin; adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“adjusted EBITDA”); adjusted EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders; and adjusted EPS, diluted.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics described in this press release help us evaluate our business, identify trends affecting Palantir’s business, formulate business plans and financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We exclude stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash expense, from these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that excluding this item provides meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management team. We exclude employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation as it is difficult to predict and outside of Palantir’s control.

Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Further, these metrics have certain limitations as they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. For example, adjusted free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease in our cash balances for a given period. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We compensate for these limitations by providing a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measure. We encourage investors and others to review our business, results of operations, and financial information in their entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure, and to view these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

A reconciliation table of the most comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is included at the end of this release. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items that may be incurred in the future, such as stock-based compensation and related employer payroll taxes, the effect of which may be significant.

Available Information

Palantir uses its Investor Relations website at https://investors.palantir.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Palantir’s Investor Relations website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and webcasts.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Revenue

$

678,134

 

 

$

533,317

 

 

$

1,312,472

 

 

$

1,058,503

 

Cost of revenue (1)

 

128,562

 

 

 

106,899

 

 

 

244,818

 

 

 

214,544

 

Gross profit

 

549,572

 

 

 

426,418

 

 

 

1,067,654

 

 

 

843,959

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing (1)

 

196,809

 

 

 

184,163

 

 

 

389,986

 

 

 

371,256

 

Research and development (1)

 

108,781

 

 

 

99,533

 

 

 

218,821

 

 

 

189,633

 

General and administrative (1)

 

138,643

 

 

 

132,648

 

 

 

272,627

 

 

 

268,881

 

Total operating expenses

 

444,233

 

 

 

416,344

 

 

 

881,434

 

 

 

829,770

 

Income from operations

 

105,339

 

 

 

10,074

 

 

 

186,220

 

 

 

14,189

 

Interest income

 

46,593

 

 

 

30,310

 

 

 

89,945

 

 

 

51,163

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(11,173

)

 

 

(10,341

)

 

 

(24,680

)

 

 

(14,477

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

140,759

 

 

 

30,043

 

 

 

251,485

 

 

 

50,875

 

Provision for income taxes

 

5,189

 

 

 

2,171

 

 

 

9,844

 

 

 

3,852

 

Net income

 

135,570

 

 

 

27,872

 

 

 

241,641

 

 

 

47,023

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1,444

 

 

 

(255

)

 

 

1,985

 

 

 

2,094

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

134,126

 

 

$

28,127

 

 

$

239,656

 

 

$

44,929

 

Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.11

 

 

$

0.02

 

Net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$

0.06

 

 

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

0.02

 

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

 

2,231,592

 

 

 

2,131,224

 

 

 

2,222,569

 

 

 

2,119,567

 

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net earnings per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

 

2,414,696

 

 

 

2,278,155

 

 

 

2,407,402

 

 

 

2,252,205

 

—————

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Cost of revenue

$

12,402

 

$

8,004

 

$

22,818

 

$

17,181

Sales and marketing

 

48,314

 

 

38,131

 

 

90,470

 

 

77,666

Research and development

 

29,943

 

 

23,192

 

 

56,817

 

 

43,116

General and administrative

 

51,105

 

 

44,874

 

 

97,310

 

 

90,952

Total stock-based compensation

$

141,764

 

$

114,201

 

$

267,415

 

$

228,915

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

   

As of June 30,

 

As of December 31,

 

  

2024

 

2023

Assets

  

 

 

 

Current assets:

  

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

  

$

512,659

 

 

$

831,047

 

Marketable securities

  

 

3,485,800

 

 

 

2,843,132

 

Accounts receivable, net

  

 

659,339

 

 

 

364,784

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

 

115,712

 

 

 

99,655

 

Total current assets

  

 

4,773,510

 

 

 

4,138,618

 

Property and equipment, net

  

 

43,483

 

 

 

47,758

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

  

 

213,453

 

 

 

182,863

 

Other assets

  

 

161,434

 

 

 

153,186

 

Total assets

  

$

5,191,880

 

 

$

4,522,425

 

Liabilities and Equity

  

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

  

 

 

 

Accounts payable

  

$

67,345

 

 

$

12,122

 

Accrued liabilities

  

 

195,489

 

 

 

222,991

 

Deferred revenue

  

 

278,441

 

 

 

246,901

 

Customer deposits

  

 

221,519

 

 

 

209,828

 

Operating lease liabilities

  

 

44,125

 

 

 

54,176

 

Total current liabilities

  

 

806,919

 

 

 

746,018

 

Deferred revenue, noncurrent

  

 

15,649

 

 

 

28,047

 

Customer deposits, noncurrent

  

 

1,527

 

 

 

1,477

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

  

 

214,334

 

 

 

175,216

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

  

 

15,645

 

 

 

10,702

 

Total liabilities

  

 

1,054,074

 

 

 

961,460

 

Stockholders’ equity:

  

 

 

 

Common stock

  

 

2,238

 

 

 

2,200

 

Additional paid-in capital

  

 

9,463,178

 

 

 

9,122,173

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net

  

 

(4,935

)

 

 

801

 

Accumulated deficit

  

 

(5,409,957

)

 

 

(5,649,613

)

Total stockholders’ equity

  

 

4,050,524

 

 

 

3,475,561

 

Noncontrolling interests

  

 

87,282

 

 

 

85,404

 

Total equity

  

 

4,137,806

 

 

 

3,560,965

 

Total liabilities and equity

  

$

5,191,880

 

 

$

4,522,425

 

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

   

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

  

2024

 

2023

Operating activities

  

 

 

 

Net income

  

$

241,641

 

 

$

47,023

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

  

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

  

 

16,494

 

 

 

16,719

 

Stock-based compensation

  

 

267,415

 

 

 

228,915

 

Noncash operating lease expense

  

 

22,439

 

 

 

22,724

 

Unrealized and realized (gain) loss from marketable securities, net

  

 

20,042

 

 

 

11,078

 

Noncash consideration

  

 

(26,484

)

 

 

(20,166

)

Other operating activities

  

 

(11,088

)

 

 

(17,817

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

  

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

  

 

(298,311

)

 

 

(113,663

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

  

 

(2,774

)

 

 

1,091

 

Other assets

  

 

5,571

 

 

 

(3,485

)

Accounts payable

  

 

53,372

 

 

 

(39,057

)

Accrued liabilities

  

 

(30,548

)

 

 

13,780

 

Deferred revenue, current and noncurrent

  

 

21,463

 

 

 

115,868

 

Customer deposits, current and noncurrent

  

 

11,806

 

 

 

40,144

 

Operating lease liabilities, current and noncurrent

  

 

(23,778

)

 

 

(25,603

)

Other noncurrent liabilities

  

 

6,506

 

 

 

17

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

 

273,766

 

 

 

277,568

 

Investing activities

  

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

  

 

(5,543

)

 

 

(8,689

)

Purchases of marketable securities

  

 

(1,784,115

)

 

 

(2,936,939

)

Proceeds from sales and redemption of marketable securities

  

 

1,133,535

 

 

 

948,866

 

Proceeds from sales of alternative investments

  

 

 

 

 

51,072

 

Other investing activities

  

 

(4,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

  

 

(660,123

)

 

 

(1,945,690

)

Financing activities

  

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of common stock options

  

 

99,870

 

 

 

116,273

 

Repurchases of common stock

  

 

(26,699

)

 

 

 

Other financing activities

  

 

102

 

 

 

394

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

  

 

73,273

 

 

 

116,667

 

Effect of foreign exchange on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

  

 

(4,948

)

 

 

(1,855

)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

  

 

(318,032

)

 

 

(1,553,310

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period

  

 

850,107

 

 

 

2,627,335

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period

  

$

532,075

 

 

$

1,074,025

 

Palantir Technologies Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Income from Operations and Adjusted Operating Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

 

  

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

  

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Income from operations

  

$

105,339

 

 

$

10,074

 

 

$

186,220

 

 

$

14,189

 

Add: stock-based compensation

  

 

141,764

 

 

 

114,201

 

 

 

267,415

 

 

 

228,915

 

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

  

 

6,464

 

 

 

10,760

 

 

 

26,390

 

 

 

17,045

 

Adjusted income from operations

  

$

253,567

 

 

$

135,035

 

 

$

480,025

 

 

$

260,149

 

Adjusted operating margin

  

 

37

%

 

 

25

%

 

 

37

%

 

 

25

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

 

  

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

  

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

$

144,187

 

 

$

90,192

 

 

$

273,766

 

 

$

277,568

 

Add: cash paid for employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

  

 

7,352

 

 

 

9,770

 

 

 

29,071

 

 

 

16,046

 

Less: purchases of property and equipment

  

 

(2,879

)

 

 

(3,934

)

 

 

(5,543

)

 

 

(8,689

)

Adjusted free cash flow

  

$

148,660

 

 

$

96,028

 

 

$

297,294

 

 

$

284,925

 

Adjusted free cash flow margin

  

 

22

%

 

 

18

%

 

 

23

%

 

 

27

%

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (in thousands, except percentages)

 

  

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

  

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net income attributable to common stockholders

  

$

134,126

 

 

$

28,127

 

 

$

239,656

 

 

$

44,929

 

Add: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

  

 

1,444

 

 

 

(255

)

 

 

1,985

 

 

 

2,094

 

Less: interest income

  

 

(46,593

)

 

 

(30,310

)

 

 

(89,945

)

 

 

(51,163

)

Add: other (income) expense, net

  

 

11,173

 

 

 

10,341

 

 

 

24,680

 

 

 

14,477

 

Add: provision for income taxes

  

 

5,189

 

 

 

2,171

 

 

 

9,844

 

 

 

3,852

 

Add: depreciation and amortization

  

 

8,056

 

 

 

8,399

 

 

 

16,494

 

 

 

16,719

 

Add: stock-based compensation

  

 

141,764

 

 

 

114,201

 

 

 

267,415

 

 

 

228,915

 

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

  

 

6,464

 

 

 

10,760

 

 

 

26,390

 

 

 

17,045

 

Adjusted EBITDA

  

$

261,623

 

 

$

143,434

 

 

$

496,519

 

 

$

276,868

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin

  

 

39

%

 

 

27

%

 

 

38

%

 

 

26

%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Diluted (in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

  

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

  

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net income attributable to common stockholders

  

$

134,126

 

 

$

28,127

 

 

$

239,656

 

 

$

44,929

 

Add: stock-based compensation

  

 

141,764

 

 

 

114,201

 

 

 

267,415

 

 

 

228,915

 

Add: employer payroll taxes related to stock-based compensation

  

 

6,464

 

 

 

10,760

 

 

 

26,390

 

 

 

17,045

 

Less: income tax effects and adjustments (1)

  

 

(60,946

)

 

 

(33,539

)

 

 

(115,116

)

 

 

(63,939

)

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders

  

$

221,408

 

 

$

119,549

 

 

$

418,345

 

 

$

226,950

 

Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP earnings per share, diluted

  

 

2,414,696

 

 

 

2,278,155

 

 

 

2,407,402

 

 

 

2,252,205

 

Adjusted weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted earnings per share, diluted

  

 

2,414,696

 

 

 

2,278,155

 

 

 

2,407,402

 

 

 

2,252,205

 

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted

  

$

0.09

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.10

 
 

————

(1) Income tax effect is based on a long-term estimated annual effective tax rate of 23.0% for the periods ended 2024 and 2023.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

