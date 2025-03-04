Palantir Partners with Societe Generale

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) today announces the successful deployment of its specialized technological solutions within Societe Generale, a top tier European bank, for its international retail banking activities.

The solution deployed relates to cutting-edge technologies ensuring the highest standards of security and data integrity. The partnership sees Societe Generale, integrate Palantir's state-of-the-art Anti Financial Crime solutions, tailored specifically to address the challenges faced by international financial institutions today. Built on Palantir Foundry, this suite of solutions includes advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, and comprehensive risk assessment tools designed to detect, prevent, and mitigate financial crime’s risks such as money laundering or fraud.

The collaboration aims at providing Societe Generale’s international retail networks with additional capabilities to manage and mitigate risks associated with financial crime. It builds on the combination of Palantir's cutting-edge technology and Societe Generale’s extensive industry expertise to excel and innovate in financial crime prevention.

“With financial crime becoming ever more sophisticated, advanced data analytics and integration have become ever more crucial to effectively combating it. We are proud to be part of this critical challenge for one of Europe’s most important financial institutions,” said François Bohuon, General Manager of Palantir France & EMEA Executive.

About Palantir

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Lisa Gordon

media@palantir.com