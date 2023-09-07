Palantir Customers to Feature Artificial Intelligence Platform in Action at AIPCon, with 30+ Presentations and Demos

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$PLTR–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced its next AIPCon customer conference will be held on September 14 and live streamed online. AIPCon will feature more than 30 organizations showcasing how they use Palantir’s new Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) to drive concrete business outcomes.





Introduced less than six months ago, Palantir AIP is already used by more than 100 organizations in sectors ranging from energy to finance, hospitality, and healthcare. AIPCon will bring together users of AIP to exchange with current and potential Palantir customers on best use cases and the transformational power of Palantir’s AI technology.

AIPCon will also feature Palantir CEO Alex Karp, CTO Shyam Sankar, and Head of Global Commercial Ted Mabrey who will take the stage to give an in-depth look at Palantir AIP and specific examples of how customers are getting started quickly on their AI journey.

Customer keynotes at AIPCon will include:

CPKC

HCA Healthcare

Cintra

Eaton

SOMPO Japan

Miller’s Ale House

Additional customers such as Intuit, the New York Stock Exchange, Cone Health, Genpact and more will offer attendees Master Classes and demonstrations on the use of AIP, offering unprecedented insight into the workflow and capabilities of Palantir’s AIP.

AIPCon will be accessible via live stream beginning at 9:00am PT on Thursday, September 14, 2023 on Palantir’s YouTube channel. More information about AIP can be found here.

