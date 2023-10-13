Home Business Wire Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 will be released on Thursday, November 2, 2023, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.


A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2023-q3.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today.

Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

