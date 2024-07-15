Home Business Wire Palantir Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Webcast
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2024 will be released on Monday, August 5, 2024, following the close of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 3:00 PM MT / 5:00 PM ET.


A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2024-q2.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today.

Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

