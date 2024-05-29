Home Business Wire Paired Power Launches ‘PairFleet’ Electric Vehicle Microgrid Solar Charger and Battery Storage...
Paired Power Launches ‘PairFleet’ Electric Vehicle Microgrid Solar Charger and Battery Storage for Electric Vehicle Fleets

CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paired Power, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, is announcing PairFleet – a customizable microgrid charger designed to accommodate electric fleets of various sizes that greatly speeds up the process of installing new EV chargers.

“We found that many of our customers required larger scale charging capacity, so we scaled up our PairTree microgrid into a system that can charge larger numbers of vehicles,” said Tom McCalmont, Paired Power CEO. “Many customers are experiencing long delays for adding grid infrastructure from their utility for EV charging, and microgrids are a rapidly deployable solution to the problem.”

Designed and developed in Campbell, California, Paired Power’s expanded suite of microgrid products can address the growing problem of grid inadequacy and increase the number of EV charging ports available by combining energy from a site’s existing grid with clean solar power and battery storage. PairFleet’s innovative design decreases daily charging costs and provides supplemental backup solar power – all without having to expand current existing electrical service.

Each PairFleet installation is designed to meet the specific requirements of the site, based on available grid capacity and a client’s energy and power needs for EV charging.

With PairFleet’s app, users can get remote diagnostics and manage electric usage in real time. Most importantly, clients can freely and rapidly move into an electrified future with optimized charging capacity without cumbersome, tedious grid charging installation.

Paired Power has already proven its solar and microgrid concept by successfully deploying PairTrees at multiple businesses and wineries, such as Carr Vineyards and Winery where our system charges a Monarch tractor for clean, solar powered farming.

“Thanks to Paired Power, we did something that no one else has ever done: we performed the first ever off-grid solar powered harvest in which we harvested eight tons of grapes with zero emissions,” said Ryan Carr owner of Carr Vineyards and Winery in Santa Barbara, California. “Charging our tractor with Paired Power’s solar EV charging system allows us to reduce our carbon footprint while simultaneously making a big difference to our bottom line.”

Paired Power’s team is now offering PairFleet to its U.S. customers. To stay abreast of all things PairFleet, email us at fleets@pairedpower.com.

Images, Courtesy of Paired Power: https://shorturl.at/TRSaD

About Paired Power & PairFleet: Paired Power is the leading trusted brand of dependable microgrid power EV charging with limited grid and no moving parts for corporations, cities, farmers, and fleets. Learn more at PairedPower.com.

