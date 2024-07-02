Paired Power Installs Free Solar Mobile Electric Vehicle Charger for the City of Davis – the First of Its Kind in the Region

CITY OF DAVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The City of Davis announced today that it is making EV charging easier for the public with the installation of a PairTree™ microgrid solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station from Paired Power. The new station with two EV charge ports is located in the Boy Scout Parking Lot (at 616 First Street). The installation is one of the components in the City’s EV Charging Infrastructure Phase 1 project.





PairTree™ is the flagship product of Paired Power, a Bay Area-based, solar-powered EV charger manufacturer. This is the first time this specific technology has been installed in the Sacramento region. The PairTree™ charger is compatible with all major EV and PHEV models. It has a Level 2 charging rate with up to 7.7kW for one EV or 4 kW per vehicle for two EVs.

“The City chose PairTree because of its quick-to-install solution that greatly lessens construction time and costs compared to a traditional fixed charger installation,” said Mayor Josh Chapman. “This location is ideal because it is right off Interstate 80 and in the heart of downtown. We encourage anyone using the chargers to explore our downtown and all it has to offer.”

“It’s an honor to be selected to provide the first public solar microgrid charger for the City of Davis delivering renewable energy for EV charging,” said Paired Power CEO, Tom McCalmont. “Our engineers designed PairTree to provide resilient charging that is fully solar powered and delivers EV charging regardless of grid availability. Our stations deliver reliable solar power to serve communities that are focused on a cleaner, safer environment.”

The City has opted for these EV chargers to be open to all users at no cost initially. This makes the charging process incredibly simple – just plug in an EV and charging will start automatically. Unplug to stop the charging process. The City collects no personal information from the charge sessions, but will be able to collect aggregated data about sessions and usage for its sustainability reports.

Note that the Boy Scout parking lot does have a two-hour time limit that will be enforced and this includes those parking in EV and/or accessible parking spaces. Removing the charging cable and re-plugging in after the two-hour time limit will prohibit additional charging.

Currently, the City has fixed EV chargers located in the City Hall parking lot. The City has plans to install another PairTree™ EV charger at Playfields Park (2500 Research Park Drive) in fall 2024. Since the stations are transportable, they can be moved to other locations depending on future needs.

All project costs for the installation are fully funded by the City of Davis’ share of the Electrify Yolo grant funding. Electrify Yolo is a regional project with City of Davis acting as the lead agency, and it includes Yolo County, Valley Clean Energy Alliance (VCE) on behalf of City of Winters, and the City of Woodland.

Davis has Memoranda of Understanding with each partner. The project is funded under a 2018 SACOG Green Region grant. The City of Davis’ Electrify Yolo share is approximately $2 million of the total grant. Phase 1 of the project will include planning efforts for EV charging infrastructure, installation of Level 2 and Level 3 (DC Fast) Chargers, purchase of an electric vehicle and these mobile chargers. Progress on Electrify Yolo can be found on the City’s website: https://www.cityofdavis.org/city-hall/improvement-projects/electric-vehicles-and-ev-charging.

About Paired Power

Trusted by cities, governments and leading corporations, Paired Power manufactures solar-powered microgrid electric vehicle charger facilities (EVCF) that enable rapid deployment of new EV infrastructure without requiring expansions of existing grid capacity. Paired Power’s flagship product is PairTree™, a microgrid solar powered EV charger that pairs a 4.6kW solar array with a 42.4 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to provide Level 2 EV charging day or night. www.pairedpower.com

