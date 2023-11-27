Paige and Nuance Collaborate to Establish the Largest Consultation Network in Pathology

Paige will leverage the Nuance PowerShare image sharing network for expert second opinions in pathology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–At the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) 109th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, Paige, a global leader in end-to-end digital pathology solutions and clinical AI applications that assist in diagnosing cancer, announced it has teamed up with Nuance, a Microsoft company, to create the largest digital consultation network in pathology. This secure best-in-class platform will revolutionize collaboration among U.S. pathologists, making consultations faster and more efficient. The platform leverages the scale and capabilities of Nuance’s PowerShare image sharing network together with Paige’s track record and expertise in digital pathology and its leading FDA approved viewer.





By merging Paige’s cutting-edge digital pathology tools, like FullFocus® and FullFolio™, with PowerShare, Nuance’s nationwide image sharing network, connecting over 14,000 sites for seamless medical image sharing, laboratories with any type of digital capability gain frictionless access to top-tier hospitals and healthcare systems for expert consultations, enhancing the diagnostic process.

This collaboration addresses common challenges in external consultations, like time constraints, glass slide damage risks, and high costs. It connects pathologists with peers and world-class experts, stimulates growth in reference centers’ consultation services, and streamlines healthcare operations, ultimately reducing time to diagnosis and costs whenever pathology cases are shared between institutions.

“Our collaboration with Nuance heralds a new dawn in pathology where pathology consultation becomes easier and cheaper and where patients can get access to the right experts at the right time. Together, Paige and Nuance seek to break down traditional barriers to cancer diagnosis and accelerate the wider adoption of digital pathology,” said Andy Moye, CEO of Paige.

“By leveraging the Nuance PowerShare image sharing network as the nationwide platform for its digital pathology consultation solution, Paige is exemplifying the innovation and forward-looking leadership that’s needed to advance collaborative care and meaningfully improve healthcare costs and outcomes,” said Peter Durlach, Corporate Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Health and Life Sciences, Microsoft. “This digital pathology solution is an excellent and important addition to the growing portfolio of collaborative radiology, medical devices and other solutions that harness the PowerShare network’s ubiquity, reliability and security to support the earlier detection and treatment of disease and empower physicians to deliver high-quality care.”

“In the end, it’s the patients who stand to benefit the most,” concluded Moye. “The accessibility and swiftness of the digital consultation system mean that every patient, irrespective of their location, can benefit from expert opinions, ensuring optimal quality care and faster diagnoses.”

About Paige

Paige uses the power of AI to drive a new era of cancer discovery and treatment. To improve the lives of patients with cancer, Paige has created a cloud-based platform that transforms pathologists’ workflow and increases diagnostic confidence as well as productivity, all on a global scale. Paige is the first company to receive FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology. The same Paige technology empowers pharmaceutical companies to more effectively evaluate treatment.

Contacts

For Paige:



Cindi Goodsell



Stanton Public Relations and Marketing



cgoodsell@stantonprm.com