PagerDuty to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on September 3, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2025, ended July 31, 2024, after market close on September 3, 2024. PagerDuty will host a live Zoom video call for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on that day. Both a news release with the financial results and the live video call will be available to the public on PagerDuty’s investor relations events page at investor.pagerduty.com. A replay will be available following the call.


About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Customer Service Operations and Incident Management with a powerful generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for mission-critical, time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond, and streamlines infrastructure and workflows across your digital operations. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is essential infrastructure for revolutionizing digital operations to compete and win as a modern digital business.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Debbie O’Brien

media@pagerduty.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Tony Righetti

investor@pagerduty.com

SOURCE PagerDuty

