PagerDuty Completes Acquisition of Jeli

With Jeli’s capabilities, the PagerDuty Operations Cloud strengthens its value as a platform of action, going beyond response to drive long-lasting improvements in operational maturity

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Jeli, Inc., to transform operations with an enterprise-grade, all-in-one incident management solution.





With Jeli, the PagerDuty Operations Cloud improves enterprise resilience, reduces the impact and risk of operational failure, and lessens the need for costly point solutions. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines Incident Management, AIOps, Automation and Customer Service Operations in a flexible, easy-to-use platform designed for mission-critical, time-sensitive, high-impact work across IT, DevOps, security and business teams.

“Together, PagerDuty and Jeli will make it easier for executives to learn quickly from incidents, and use that knowledge to make timely, informed, operational decisions, which is the goal for organizations today,” said Dan McCall, vice president, product management for incident management at PagerDuty. “Jeli technology incorporates the human element, and together with PagerDuty, becomes a cloud-first, automated incident management solution that scales securely and reliably for large enterprises.”

Jeli’s enterprise-grade user experience is already integrated with PagerDuty, enabling customers to effectively collaborate during and after an incident, identify improvement opportunities and action insights to drive change.

“The PagerDuty acquisition of Jeli aims to deliver exactly what enterprise IT needs today – actionable insights that enable fast and effective operation decisions,” said Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder at Sageable. “This acquisition furthers PagerDuty’s strategic vision of end-to-end incident management, by delivering enhanced capabilities for post-incident analysis and learning, to help customers continuously improve how they respond to future incidents.”

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud revolutionizes how critical work gets done, and powers the agility that drives digital transformation. Customers rely on the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to compress costs, accelerate productivity, win revenue, sustain seamless digital experiences, and earn customer trust. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 trust PagerDuty including Cisco, Cox Automotive, DoorDash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://www.careers.pagerduty.com/ to learn more.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for action in modern enterprise. The Operations Cloud combines Incident Management, AIOps, Automation and Customer Service Operations in a flexible, easy to use platform designed for mission-critical, time-sensitive, high-impact work across IT, DevOps, security, and business teams.

About Jeli

The Jeli.io platform allows users to respond to, manage, and analyze incidents in order to build more resilient infrastructure and teams. Jeli aggregates systemic incident data across the tools and people involved to reveal clear, actionable recommendations for organizations. For more information, visit Jeli.io, follow Jeli on LinkedIn or X, @Jeli_io.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected availability of new functionality, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. For a complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC” on March 16, 2023), in particular in the section entitled Risk Factors, and in PagerDuty’s other filings with the SEC.

