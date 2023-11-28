PagerDuty Awarded 2023 AWS Partner Award

PagerDuty recognized as Marketplace Partner of the Year – North America “NAMER” winner

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it is the recipient of a 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).





Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023, the Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation and cooperation over the past year. Available in AWS Marketplace, the PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines Incident Management, AIOps, Automation and Customer Service Operations in a flexible, easy-to-use platform designed for mission-critical, time-sensitive, high-impact work across IT, DevOps, security and business teams.

“Having PagerDuty recognized as the Marketplace Partner of the Year is an honor and truly a testament to the fact that our customers rely on the combination of AWS and PagerDuty for their operations,” said Julia Fare, Vice President of Partnerships at PagerDuty. “CIOs are looking for solutions that help their organization save money and time while delivering strong business value. By procuring the PagerDuty Operations Cloud through AWS Marketplace, customers can deflect unnecessary work from teams, escalate urgent work to the right person, help automate and accelerate issue resolution, and reduce the strain of operational complexity.”

Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases presented in the nomination form.

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months. A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria with a third-party audit conducted by Canalys. PagerDuty is excited to announce it has received Marketplace Partner of the Year – NAMER, recognizing top AWS Marketplace Partners with significant AWS Marketplace transactions.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud revolutionizes how critical work gets done, and powers the agility that drives digital transformation. Customers rely on the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to compress costs, accelerate productivity, win revenue, sustain seamless digital experiences, and earn customer trust. More than half of the Fortune 500 and more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 trust PagerDuty including Cisco, Cox Automotive, DoorDash, Electronic Arts, Genentech, Shopify, Zoom and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Facebook. We’re also hiring, visit https://www.careers.pagerduty.com/ to learn more.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for action in modern enterprise. The Operations Cloud combines Incident Management, AIOps, Automation and Customer Service Operations in a flexible, easy to use platform designed for mission-critical, time-sensitive, high-impact work across IT, DevOps, security, and business teams.

