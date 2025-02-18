PagerDuty Appoints David Williams as Senior Vice President of Product

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, announced today the appointment of David Williams as Senior Vice President of Product. Williams will lead all products and core elements of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform to ensure that PagerDuty’s solutions meet the evolving needs of customers and partners and drive business growth.

“We are delighted to welcome David to PagerDuty, where he will set the product vision, strategy and roadmap, helping drive the adoption of PagerDuty as we scale,” said Jeffrey Hausman, Chief Product Development Officer at PagerDuty. “PagerDuty is committed to driving innovation with AI and automation and with David’s expertise with AI and SaaS platforms, we look forward to seeing exciting new updates to the AI-powered PagerDuty Operations Cloud. What sets David apart is his ability to develop product strategy and vision, motivating and aligning teams through storytelling, and holding everyone accountable to business outcomes.”

Williams joins PagerDuty from Sticky Technologies, a venture-backed AI startup, where he was co-founder and CEO. Previously, Williams served as Senior Vice President of Product at Zendesk where he grew revenue from $220 million to $1 billion by maturing beyond a small and medium business product into an integrated multi-product portfolio. He brings nearly 30 years of experience leading product development and marketing in various leadership roles at companies including VerticalResponse, YP, Palm, Inc. and Handspring Inc. Williams will report to PagerDuty Chief Product Development Officer, Jeffrey Hausman.

“What attracted me to PagerDuty was its amazing products, strong customer relationships and the valuable brand its built in digital operations," said Williams. “The PagerDuty Operations Cloud positions us to lead the industry as it goes through an automation transformation with generative and agentic AI. I’m thrilled to lead a world-class team to accelerate the delivery of breakthrough solutions to empower our customers and grow our business.”

Williams received his MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and graduated from Boston University with a degree in aerospace engineering.

