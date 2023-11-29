PagerDuty Announces the Latest Capability from PagerDuty Copilot, a Set of Generative AI-Enabled Use Cases Available Across the PagerDuty Operations Cloud

PagerDuty Copilot’s new Slack-based, generative AI assistant provides responders with helpful insights from event to resolution

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced a new addition to PagerDuty Copilot, the Company’s family of previously announced assistive automation capabilities for the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines Incident Management, AIOps, Automation, and Customer Service Operations in a flexible, easy-to-use platform designed for mission-critical, time-sensitive, high-impact work across IT, DevOps, security, and business teams. The latest PagerDuty Copilot offering is a Slack-based, generative AI assistant that delivers helpful insight across the entire incident lifecycle.









From drafting postmortems to authoring automation jobs, PagerDuty Copilot acts as an expert partner to PagerDuty users and reduces the burden of repetitive and time-consuming tasks. The intuitive engagement model delivers a consumer-style simplicity to the critical work managed by the PagerDuty Operations Cloud – unlocking the full value of AI and automation to improve the efficiency of managing complex digital operations across the digital enterprise.

The Slack-based generative AI assistant announced today, available for early access, empowers users with contextual support surrounding an issue, helps to identify the contributing factors/problem isolation, and suggests paths for remediation, resulting in faster resolution.

Responders can interact with the assistant while investigating probable cause by surfacing change events, suggested paths for remediation, and additional insights to guide toward resolution. PagerDuty Copilot can answer questions like, “What happened?,” “What changed?,” and “What’s the customer impact?,” removing some of the mental load on responders and automating time-intensive tasks. The natural language, Slack-based interface inserts the power of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud directly into the flow of where operations work happens, while intelligently performing time-consuming tasks, enabling users to build automation jobs and connect and analyze information from multiple sources.

According to Gartner®, “In the 2023 Gartner CIO and Technology Executive Survey, 94% of respondents indicated they had already deployed or planned to deploy AI and machine learning applications by 2025.”¹ By bringing humans and this technology together, PagerDuty’s Copilot equips operations teams with automation and AI that help resolve revenue-impacting issues, resulting in a better customer experience.

“The speed and power in which generative AI can surface information and actionable insights represent a once-in-a-generation technological shift,” said Tim Armandpour, Chief Technology Officer at PagerDuty. “Building upon our deep expertise in operations, PagerDuty Copilot provides our customers with a depth of expert skills they need today to solve their challenges.”

¹ Gartner, Use Generative AI in Applied Innovation to Drive Business Value, Christian Stephan, Tsuneo Fujiwara, Albert Gauthier, 15 May 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

