PagerDuty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Second quarter revenue increased 8% year over year to $116 million



Ending ARR grew 10% year over year to $474 million



Second quarter loss from operations of $16 million, non-GAAP operating income of $20 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended July 31, 2024.





“PagerDuty delivered a solid second quarter with revenue growth within our guidance range, a non-GAAP operating margin four points above the range, and our eighth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO, PagerDuty. “We remain confident in ARR growth acceleration as global outages reinforce that incident management has become a CEO priority.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $115.9 million, an increase of 7.7% year over year.

Loss from operations was $16.0 million; operating margin was negative 13.8%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $20.1 million; non-GAAP operating margin was 17.3%.

Net loss per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders was $0.14.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders was $0.21.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $35.8 million, with free cash flow of $33.3 million.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments were $599.3 million as of July 31, 2024.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Customers with annual recurring revenue over $100 thousand grew 6% to 820 as of July 31, 2024, compared to 773 a year ago.

Dollar-based net retention rate was 106% as of July 31, 2024, compared to 114% a year ago.

Free and paid customers totaled more than 29,000 as of July 31, 2024, representing approximately 12% growth year over year.

Total paid customers were 15,044 as of July 31, 2024, compared to 15,146 a year ago.

Remaining performance obligations were $403 million as of July 31, 2024. Of this amount, the Company expects to recognize revenue of approximately $280 million, or 70%, over the next 12 months with the balance to be recognized as revenue thereafter. (1)

The number of customers with ARR greater than $500 thousand grew over 20%.

Lands and expands include: Aon, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Coupa, FirstRand Bank, Moderna, Snowflake, Western Digital Corp and Vodafone.

Expanded generative AI solutions with PagerDuty Advance to mitigate risk of operational outages including AI-powered capabilities for enterprises to accelerate strategic roadmap initiatives, build more resilient operations and drive digital transformation initiatives.

Highlighted in nine Gartner Hype Cycle Reports and Forrester’s Infrastructure Automation Platforms Landscape report.

Announced integration with Snowflake Trail to improve observability workflows.

Released a study that reveals customer-facing incidents increased by 43% during the past year; each incident costs nearly $800 thousand addressing the imperative for organizations to invest in automation in order to mitigate the risk and shorten the time of incident.

Engaged with hundreds of customers and prospects during PagerDuty on Tour in New York, San Francisco, London, Sydney and Tokyo to learn about the PagerDuty Operations Cloud .

. Launched Learning from Incidents Workshop, a series of best practice workshops to help teach organizations how to outmaneuver the complexity of digital operations and establish a more proactive approach for handling and learning from incidents.

workshops to help teach organizations how to outmaneuver the complexity of digital operations and establish a more proactive approach for handling and learning from incidents. Showcased PagerDuty customer – Vodafone in Executive Spotlight series.

Recognized as a great place to work including: FORTUNE Best Workplace in the Bay Area 2024, 2024 Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials (US), San Francisco Business Times – Fastest-Growing Middle Market Companies in the Greater Bay Area, Inspiring Workplace – North America, Inspiring Workplace – Australasia, Inspiring Workplace – LatAm and 2024 ParityLIST.

(1)Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company began to include contracts with an original term of less than 12 months in this disclosure which comprised $128 million of remaining non-cancelable performance obligations as of July 31, 2024.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, PagerDuty currently expects:

Total revenue of $115.5 million – $117.5 million, representing a growth rate of 6% – 8% year over year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders of $0.16 – $0.17 assuming approximately 96 million diluted shares and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23%.

For the full fiscal year 2025, PagerDuty currently expects:

Total revenue of $463.0 million – $467.0 million (down from $471.0 million – $477.0 million), representing a growth rate of 7% – 8% year over year.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders of $0.67 – $0.72 (up from $0.66 – $0.71) assuming approximately 96 million diluted shares and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23%.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the section titled “Forward-Looking Statements” below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

PagerDuty has not reconciled forward-looking net loss per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stock holders to forward-looking non-GAAP net income per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders because certain items are out of PagerDuty’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information

PagerDuty will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on September 3, 2024. This news release with the financial results will be accessible from PagerDuty’s website at investor.pagerduty.com prior to the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the PagerDuty investor relations website at investor.pagerduty.com.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through PagerDuty’s investor relations website at investor.pagerduty.com. PagerDuty uses the investor relations section on its website as the means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors monitor PagerDuty’s investor relations website in addition to following PagerDuty’s press releases, SEC filings, social media, including PagerDuty’s LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/company/482819), X (formerly Twitter) account @pagerduty, the X account @jenntejada and Facebook page (facebook.com/pagerduty), and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and outlook, and market positioning. Words such as “expect,” “extend,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “accelerate,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall,” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 18, 2024. Additional information will be made available in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2024 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. In particular, the following risks and uncertainties, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the effect of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy, or reductions in information technology spending on our business and results of operations; our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional functionality and services to our existing customers; our ability to sustain and manage our growth; our dependence on revenue from a single product; our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market; and general global market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Customer Service Operations and Incident Management with a powerful generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. Half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for mission-critical, time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond, and streamlines infrastructure and workflows across your digital operations. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is essential infrastructure for revolutionizing digital operations to compete and win as a modern digital business.

PAGERDUTY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 115,935 $ 107,616 $ 227,107 $ 210,862 Cost of revenue(1) 20,080 19,833 39,423 37,769 Gross profit 95,855 87,783 187,684 173,093 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 35,088 36,441 72,611 69,949 Sales and marketing(1) 50,966 49,724 99,465 93,525 General and administrative(1) 25,828 27,791 53,368 51,592 Total operating expenses 111,882 113,956 225,444 215,066 Loss from operations (16,027 ) (26,173 ) (37,760 ) (41,973 ) Interest income(2) 7,516 5,011 14,496 9,214 Interest expense (2,363 ) (1,396 ) (4,511 ) (2,730 ) Other income (expense), net(2) 117 (114 ) (134 ) (127 ) Loss before (provision for) benefit from income taxes (10,757 ) (22,672 ) (27,909 ) (35,616 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (427 ) 50 (620 ) 156 Net loss $ (11,184 ) $ (22,622 ) $ (28,529 ) $ (35,460 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (272 ) (569 ) (478 ) (1,189 ) Net loss attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. $ (10,912 ) $ (22,053 ) $ (28,051 ) $ (34,271 ) Less: Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 2,330 1,729 9,247 1,729 Net loss attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders $ (13,242 ) $ (23,782 ) $ (37,298 ) $ (36,000 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 93,289 92,542 93,082 92,041 Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.14 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.39 )

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,508 $ 2,164 $ 3,264 $ 4,040 Research and development 11,842 12,773 23,064 22,874 Sales and marketing 8,116 8,317 16,063 14,268 General and administrative 10,900 12,283 22,915 21,900 Total $ 32,366 $ 35,537 $ 65,306 $ 63,082 (2) Includes a reclassification for the three and six months ended July 31, 2023 for a portion of other income to the interest income line item to conform to current period presentation.

PAGERDUTY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) July 31, 2024 January 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 385,673 $ 363,011 Investments 213,640 208,178 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $948 and $1,382 as of July 31, 2024 and January 31, 2024, respectively 66,804 100,413 Deferred contract costs, current 19,676 19,502 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,683 12,094 Total current assets 700,476 703,198 Property and equipment, net 18,239 17,632 Deferred contract costs, non-current 24,373 25,118 Lease right-of-use assets 3,339 3,789 Goodwill 137,401 137,401 Intangible assets, net 26,530 32,616 Other assets 5,648 5,552 Total assets $ 916,006 $ 925,306 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,940 $ 6,242 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,104 15,472 Accrued compensation 29,547 30,239 Deferred revenue, current 214,494 223,522 Lease liabilities, current 4,603 6,180 Convertible senior notes, net, current 57,241 — Total current liabilities 328,929 281,655 Convertible senior notes, net, non-current 392,098 448,030 Deferred revenue, non-current 3,395 4,639 Lease liabilities, non-current 6,622 6,809 Other liabilities 4,216 5,280 Total liabilities 735,260 746,413 Redeemable non-controlling interest 16,062 7,293 Stockholders’ equity Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 747,599 774,768 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (730 ) (733 ) Accumulated deficit (580,486 ) (552,435 ) Treasury stock (1,699 ) (50,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 164,684 171,600 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 916,006 $ 925,306

PAGERDUTY, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders $ (13,242 ) $ (23,782 ) $ (37,298 ) $ (36,000 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 2,058 1,160 8,769 540 Net loss (11,184 ) (22,622 ) (28,529 ) (35,460 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,163 5,266 10,455 9,991 Amortization of deferred contract costs 5,427 5,173 10,706 10,163 Amortization of debt issuance costs 671 478 1,279 933 Stock-based compensation 32,366 35,537 65,306 63,082 Non-cash lease expense 789 1,143 1,635 2,319 Other (1,163 ) 950 (2,465 ) 98 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,441 (5,599 ) 33,157 24,404 Deferred contract costs (5,325 ) (3,393 ) (10,130 ) (6,765 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,951 822 (2,862 ) (1,385 ) Accounts payable 511 961 779 (245 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,606 229 (829 ) (15 ) Accrued compensation 846 (1,506 ) (821 ) (18,792 ) Deferred revenue (5,893 ) (5,182 ) (10,316 ) (12,428 ) Lease liabilities (1,437 ) (1,507 ) (2,949 ) (2,998 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 35,769 10,750 64,416 32,902 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (637 ) (713 ) (1,094 ) (948 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (1,849 ) (1,299 ) (2,941 ) (2,371 ) Purchases of available-for-sale investments (48,335 ) (68,972 ) (98,400 ) (108,057 ) Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 47,021 58,609 93,577 107,564 Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments — — 2,237 — Purchases of non-marketable equity investments — (200 ) — (200 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,800 ) (12,575 ) (6,621 ) (4,012 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Investment from redeemable non-controlling interest holder — 1,781 — 1,781 Cash paid for debt issuance costs (403 ) — (403 ) — Repurchases of common stock (27,213 ) — (27,213 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 5,735 6,292 5,735 6,292 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 513 2,666 804 7,417 Employee payroll taxes paid related to net share settlement of restricted stock units (7,576 ) (7,166 ) (14,128 ) (15,986 ) Net cash used in financing activities (28,944 ) 3,573 (35,205 ) (496 ) Effects of foreign currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 92 (214 ) (23 ) (274 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,117 1,534 22,567 28,120 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 386,117 300,605 366,667 274,019 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 389,234 $ 302,139 $ 389,234 $ 302,139

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders, non-GAAP net income per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin.

PagerDuty believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and can assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in PagerDuty’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by PagerDuty’s management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Specifically, PagerDuty excludes the following from its historical and prospective non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable:

Stock-based compensation: PagerDuty utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Employer taxes related to employee stock transactions: PagerDuty views the amount of employer taxes related to its employee stock transactions as an expense that is dependent on its stock price, employee exercise and other award disposition activity, and other factors that are beyond PagerDuty’s control. As a result, employer taxes related to employee stock transactions vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: PagerDuty views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Acquisition-related expenses: PagerDuty views acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs, acquisition-related retention payments, and acquisition-related asset impairment, as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, PagerDuty believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Amortization of debt issuance costs: The imputed interest rates of the Company’s convertible senior notes (the “2025 Notes” and the “2028 Notes” or, collectively, the “Notes”) was approximately 1.91% for the 2025 Notes and 2.13% for the 2028 Notes. This is a result of the debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt issuance costs are amortized as interest expense. The expense for the amortization of the debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Restructuring costs: PagerDuty views restructuring costs, such as employee severance-related costs and real estate impairment costs, as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, PagerDuty believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

