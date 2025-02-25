PagerDuty Announces Latest Release of the Operations Cloud Platform, Including Agentic AI that Will Deliver Autonomous Site Reliability Engineer (SRE), Operational Insights and Scheduling Optimization Agents

New AI agents and AI use case library will speed generative AI adoption and accelerate return on AI investments

Enhanced integration with critical third-party applications

New packaging delivers end-to-end Incident Management (IM) functionality to all IM customers plus the transformative power of AI and automation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty On Tour - PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced it will add new agentic AI functionality across the PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform beginning with its Spring 25 release, which will help enterprises solve their most high-impact, mission-critical issues. The company also announced new packaging of its Incident Management products to deliver premium features, capabilities and value to PagerDuty customers.

AI at the core of IT Operations

Advancements in AI are driving industry adoption toward more autonomous decision-making and improved human-AI agent collaboration. IDC predicts by 2025, 50% of organizations will use enterprise agents configured for specific business functions, instead of focusing on individual copilot technologies to achieve faster business value from AI.1 With PagerDuty AI agents, powered by the PagerDuty Operations Cloud’s generative AI offering, PagerDuty Advance, organizations will be able to use agentic AI to reduce operating costs by automating repetitive tasks, mitigating risk by resolving incidents faster and increasing revenue by ensuring seamless customer experiences.

The company is building PagerDuty AI agents, starting with agents for site reliability engineering, operational insights and scheduling optimization. Beginning with the Spring 25 release, advanced AI agents will work with responders and autonomously resolve issues, empowering organizations to efficiently redeploy their resources towards higher-value work.

PagerDuty’s AI agents will include:

Agentic Site Reliability Engineer: Will identify and classify operational issues, surfacing important context such as related or past issues and guiding responders with recommendations to accelerate resolution, thus mitigating business risk caused by operational disruption and enhancing the customer experience.

Will identify and classify operational issues, surfacing important context such as related or past issues and guiding responders with recommendations to accelerate resolution, thus mitigating business risk caused by operational disruption and enhancing the customer experience. Agentic Operations Analyst : Will analyze data across an organization’s ecosystem of tools to identify patterns needed for strategic operational decisions, continuously improving operational and business efficiency.

: Will analyze data across an organization’s ecosystem of tools to identify patterns needed for strategic operational decisions, continuously improving operational and business efficiency. Agentic Scheduler: Will preempt scheduling and availability conflicts by dynamically adjusting on-call shifts to ensure seamless responder coverage, driving faster resolution that can result in lower operational costs and positive customer impact.

AI use case library: To help PagerDuty customers realize the full potential of generative AI and agentic innovation, PagerDuty is launching a curated repository of field-tested AI prompts, with relevant integrations. The use case library empowers customers to customize and combine generative AI prompts to address a wide range of mission-critical use cases and business challenges – ensuring fast time to value, guided by generative AI best practices.

“Operations leaders have high expectations for the business value of AI and automation,” said Jeffrey Hausman, chief product development officer at PagerDuty. “With the AI-powered PagerDuty Operations Cloud, teams can make smarter decisions, resolve critical issues faster and focus on top-level business priorities. We are excited to bring PagerDuty AI agents to market that will enable operations teams to gain time and efficiency, enabling them to focus on increasing revenues and improving customer satisfaction, while reducing operating costs.”

“We look forward to utilizing the new agentic AI capabilities from PagerDuty. It will help our teams be more efficient as menial tasks are offloaded to agents, freeing up responder bandwidth to focus on innovation and mission-critical work,” said Shawn Arledge, executive director, Incident Management at Sling TV.

Expanded integrations for PagerDuty’s generative AI

The benefits offered by generative AI and agentic AI can only be realized when customers are able to work from the applications they prefer with access to the critical cross-application data they need to manage mission-critical, time-sensitive operations. PagerDuty’s open ecosystem is unique in the industry, with over 700 integration partners and growing. PagerDuty continues to invest in these relationships to ensure its customers can realize the benefits of the PagerDuty Operations Cloud:

Slack AI Assistant - PagerDuty Advance’s generative AI capabilities can now be directly accessed within Slack’s AI partner ecosystem. The PagerDuty Slack assistant enables responders to work seamlessly with greater context and move decisively to resolve issues faster, efficiently mitigating risk and enhancing customer experience. PagerDuty is the only industry-leading IT Operations platform selected as a launch partner in Slack’s AI Assistant inaugural program.

- PagerDuty Advance’s generative AI capabilities can now be directly accessed within Slack’s AI partner ecosystem. The PagerDuty Slack assistant enables responders to work seamlessly with greater context and move decisively to resolve issues faster, efficiently mitigating risk and enhancing customer experience. PagerDuty is the only industry-leading IT Operations platform selected as a launch partner in Slack’s AI Assistant inaugural program. Zoom - Zoom and PagerDuty are collaborating to increase efficiency across IT and Engineering teams by applying generative AI to automatically summarize rich incident notes and post-incident reviews, speeding up organizational collaboration to resolve issues and learn faster to preempt future disruptions. The new Zoom real-time API integration will be available for early access in Q2.

- Zoom and PagerDuty are collaborating to increase efficiency across IT and Engineering teams by applying generative AI to automatically summarize rich incident notes and post-incident reviews, speeding up organizational collaboration to resolve issues and learn faster to preempt future disruptions. The new Zoom real-time API integration will be available for early access in Q2. Amazon Q - PagerDuty was the first incident management platform to integrate with Amazon Q Business, and PagerDuty will continue to expand that relationship with integration to the Amazon Q Data Accessor capability. Businesses use over 100 SaaS applications on average, often creating data silos that hinder AI’s potential to drive true operational resilience. Bringing PagerDuty Advance together with Amazon Q will unlock those silos and make that data actionable. For example, using data accessible by Amazon Q, PagerDuty Advance could analyze a medical device company's customer trial data, flag an anomaly, identify the root cause, and recommend the replacement of a faulty component before mass production. This AI-driven, integrated approach to operational transparency and resiliency could prevent costly recalls, lawsuits, and regulatory fines while preserving customer trust and ensuring safety and compliance. The Amazon Q and PagerDuty data integration will be available for early access in Q2.

New packaging for Incident Management embedded with AI and automation

PagerDuty is redefining its Business and Professional plans for Incident Management by including critical AI and automation capabilities across all paid tiers to deliver full end-to-end incident management for all customers. This new approach embeds select premium features within the Business and Professional plans for Incident Management, with a unified chat experience where teams can leverage the PagerDuty platform within a single interface. These updates deliver greater value at no additional cost, ensuring that all types of businesses grow seamlessly with PagerDuty while streamlining their operations across a scalable enterprise-grade platform.

Availability

The first PagerDuty AI agent will be available for early access in North America starting in the fiscal year Q2 of 2025.

The PagerDuty AI use case library is now generally available in all regions.

Unified chat experience and Incident Types are now generally available for PagerDuty Incident Management and Customer Service Operations customers.

The Slack AI Assistant with integrated PagerDuty Advance is now generally available in North America.

The Zoom real-time API PagerDuty integration will be available for early access in North America in Q2 of 2025.

The PagerDuty Advance and Amazon Q Data Accessor integration will be available for early access in North America in Q2 of 2025.

Additional Information

Read about all the latest updates to the PagerDuty Operations Cloud here.

Learn more about the new packages for Incident Management and Customer Service Operations, including the latest features to be made generally available, here.

Read about the PagerDuty and Slack AI Assistant partnership here.

PagerDuty On Tour 2025

PagerDuty On Tour is a series of global events convening business leaders, technologists, DevOps practitioners, site reliability engineers and more. Each event will include keynotes from executives and featured customers, product updates and deep-dives, and networking opportunities with peers, experts, and industry leaders. You can register for the event here: https://www.pagerduty.com/ontour/.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Customer Service Operations and Incident Management with a powerful generative AI assistant to create a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. Half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is the platform for mission-critical, time-critical operations work in the modern enterprise. Through the power of AI and automation, it detects and diagnoses disruptive events, mobilizes the right team members to respond, and streamlines infrastructure and workflows across your digital operations. The Operations Cloud is essential infrastructure for revolutionizing digital operations to compete and win as a modern digital business.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected availability of new products, functionality, and related future opportunities. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks. For a list and description of such risks, see the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended January 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 18, 2024.

1IDC: FutureScape: Worldwide IT Industry 2025 Predictions, doc #US51736824, October 2024

