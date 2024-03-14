PagerDuty Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue increased 10.1% year over year to $111.1 million

Fourth quarter GAAP operating loss of $33.4 million, non-GAAP operating income of $11.0 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, ended January 31, 2024.









“PagerDuty delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 16% and operating margin expansion of more than 1,200 basis points to complete a second consecutive year of growing non-GAAP profitability,” said Jennifer Tejada, Chairperson and CEO, PagerDuty. “The PagerDuty Operations Cloud continues to gain traction with enterprise customers seeking to modernize their operations to deliver seamless customer experiences and services in real time.”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $111.1 million, an increase of 10.1% year over year.

GAAP operating loss was $33.4 million; GAAP operating margin of (30.1)%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $11.0 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 9.9%.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders was $0.33.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders was $0.17.

Operating cash flow was $22.2 million, with free cash flow of $19.6 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and current investments were $571.2 million as of January 31, 2024.

Full Year Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $430.7 million, an increase of 16.2% year over year.

GAAP operating loss was $96.2 million; GAAP operating margin of (22.3)%.

Non-GAAP operating income was $56.4 million; non-GAAP operating margin of 13.1%.

GAAP net loss per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. was $0.89.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. was $0.74.

Operating cash flow was $72.0 million, with free cash flow of $64.4 million.

The section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains a description of the non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information.

Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, PagerDuty currently expects:

Total revenue of $110.5 million – $112.5 million, representing a growth rate of 7% – 9% year over year

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders of $0.12 – $0.13 assuming approximately 96 million diluted shares and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23%

For the full fiscal year 2025, PagerDuty currently expects:

Total revenue of $470.0 million – $478.0 million, representing a growth rate of 9% – 11% year over year

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders of $0.65 – $0.70 assuming approximately 97 million diluted shares and a non-GAAP tax rate of 23%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

PagerDuty has not reconciled its expectations as to non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders to GAAP net loss per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders because certain items are out of its control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders is not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information:

PagerDuty will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on March 14, 2024. This news release with the financial results will be accessible from PagerDuty’s website at investor.pagerduty.com prior to the conference call. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the PagerDuty investor relations website at investor.pagerduty.com.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information:

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through PagerDuty’s investor relations website at investor.pagerduty.com. PagerDuty uses the investor relations section on its website as the means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors monitor PagerDuty’s investor relations website in addition to following PagerDuty’s press releases, SEC filings, social media, including PagerDuty’s LinkedIn account (https://www.linkedin.com/company/482819), X (formerly Twitter) account @pagerduty, the X account @jenntejada and Facebook page (facebook.com/pagerduty), and public conference calls and webcasts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP research and development, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP general and administrative, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders, and free cash flow.

PagerDuty believes that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and can assist in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in PagerDuty’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by PagerDuty’s management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below for each historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP.

Specifically, PagerDuty excludes the following from its historical and prospective non-GAAP financial measures, as applicable:

Stock-based Compensation: PagerDuty utilizes stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of its stockholders and at long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Employer Taxes Related to Employee Stock Transactions: PagerDuty views the amount of employer taxes related to its employee stock transactions as an expense that is dependent on its stock price, employee exercise and other award disposition activity, and other factors that are beyond PagerDuty’s control. As a result, employer taxes related to employee stock transactions vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of Acquired Intangible Assets: PagerDuty views amortization of acquired intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Acquisition-Related Expenses: PagerDuty views acquisition-related expenses, such as transaction costs, acquisition-related retention payments, and acquisition-related asset impairment, as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, PagerDuty believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs: The imputed interest rates of the Convertible Senior Notes (the “Notes”) was approximately 1.91% for the 2025 Notes and 2.13% for the 2028 Notes. This is a result of the debt issuance costs, which reduce the carrying value of the convertible debt instruments. The debt issuance costs are amortized as interest expense. The expense for the amortization of the debt issuance costs is a non-cash item, and we believe the exclusion of this interest expense will provide for a more useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Restructuring Costs: PagerDuty views restructuring costs, such as employee severance-related costs and real estate impairment costs, as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. In particular, PagerDuty believes the consideration of measures that exclude such expenses can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such expenses.

Gains (or losses) on partial extinguishment of convertible senior notes: PagerDuty views gains (or losses) on partial extinguishment of debt as events that are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a period. PagerDuty believes that the consideration of measures that exclude such gain (or loss) impact can assist in the comparison of operational performance in different periods which may or may not include such gains (or losses).

Adjustment Attributable to Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest: PagerDuty adjusts the value of redeemable non-controlling interest of its joint venture PagerDuty K.K. according to the operating agreement. PagerDuty believes this adjustment is not reflective of operational performance during a period and exclusion of such adjustments can assist in comparison of operational performance in different periods.

Income Tax Effects and Adjustments: Based on PagerDuty’s financial outlook for the first quarter and full year fiscal 2025, PagerDuty is utilizing a projected non-GAAP tax rate of 23% effective February 1, 2024 in order to provide better consistency across the interim reporting periods by eliminating the impact of non-recurring and period specific items, which can vary in size and frequency. PagerDuty’s estimated tax rate on non-GAAP income is determined annually and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events or trends that PagerDuty believes materially impact the estimated annual rate including, but not limited to, significant changes resulting from tax legislation, material changes in the geographic mix of revenue and expenses and other significant events.

PagerDuty defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes related to employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and restructuring costs. PagerDuty defines non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

PagerDuty defines non-GAAP operating income (loss) as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes related to employee stock transactions, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, and restructuring costs. PagerDuty defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders (which is used in calculating non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders) as GAAP net loss attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders excluding stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes related to employee stock transactions, amortization of debt issuance costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, which include transaction costs, acquisition-related retention payments, and gain on partial extinguishment of convertible senior notes, which are not necessarily reflective of operational performance during a given period, restructuring costs, adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest, and income tax adjustments. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in PagerDuty’s business and an important part of its compensation strategy.

PagerDuty defines free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalization of internal-use software costs. In addition to the reasons stated above, PagerDuty believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures PagerDuty’s ability to generate or use cash in excess of its capital investments in property and equipment in order to enhance the strength of its balance sheet and further invest in its business and potential strategic initiatives. PagerDuty uses free cash flow in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures as part of its overall assessment of its liquidity, including the preparation of PagerDuty’s annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to assess its liquidity.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

PagerDuty encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate PagerDuty’s business.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance and outlook and market positioning. Words such as “expect,” “extend,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “accelerate,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks and other factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2023 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC on June 2, 2023, September 1, 2023, and December 1, 2023. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2024 which is expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shortly after this release and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. In particular, the following risks and uncertainties, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the effect of unfavorable conditions in our industry or the global economy, or reductions in information spending on our business and results of operations; our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability; our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional functionality and services to our existing customers; our ability to sustain and manage our growth; our dependence on revenue from a single product; our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market; and general global market, political, economic, and business conditions.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About PagerDuty Inc.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a global leader in digital operations management, enabling customers to achieve operational efficiency at scale with the PagerDuty Operations Cloud. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud combines AIOps, Automation, Incident Management, and Customer Service Operations into a flexible, resilient and scalable platform to increase innovation velocity, grow revenue, reduce cost, and mitigate the risk of operational failure. More than half of the Fortune 500 and nearly 70% of the Fortune 100 rely on PagerDuty as essential infrastructure for the modern enterprise. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com.

PagerDuty, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 111,117 $ 100,966 $ 430,699 $ 370,793 Cost of revenue(1) 20,358 18,344 77,832 70,434 Gross profit 90,759 82,622 352,867 300,359 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 35,548 34,569 139,769 134,876 Sales and marketing(1) 53,614 52,621 196,769 195,622 General and administrative(1) 35,028 21,922 112,575 99,238 Total operating expenses 124,190 109,112 449,113 429,736 Loss from operations (33,431 ) (26,490 ) (96,246 ) (129,377 ) Interest income 10,801 2,005 22,101 5,383 Interest expense (2,316 ) (1,361 ) (6,500 ) (5,433 ) Gain on partial extinguishment of convertible senior notes (271 ) — 3,699 — Other expense, net (3,415 ) 1,307 (433 ) (637 ) Loss before benefit from (provision for) income taxes (28,632 ) (24,539 ) (77,379 ) (130,064 ) Benefit from (provision for) income taxes (185 ) (463 ) 12 839 Net loss $ (28,817 ) $ (25,002 ) $ (77,367 ) $ (129,225 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (665 ) (440 ) (2,178 ) (802 ) Net loss attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. $ (28,152 ) $ (24,562 ) $ (75,189 ) $ (128,423 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 2,480 — 6,568 — Net loss attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders $ (30,632 ) $ (24,562 ) $ (81,757 ) $ (128,423 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted, attributable to PagerDuty, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.33 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (1.45 ) Weighted average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 92,168 90,269 92,341 88,721

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cost of revenue $ 1,726 $ 1,879 $ 7,586 $ 6,827 Research and development 10,798 8,946 44,800 39,012 Sales and marketing 7,983 7,271 30,345 29,804 General and administrative 117,735 5,333 44,421 34,264 Total $ 32,242 $ 23,429 $ 127,152 $ 109,907

PagerDuty, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) As of January 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 363,011 $ 274,019 Investments 208,178 202,948 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,382 and $2,014 as of January 31, 2024 and January 31, 2023, respectively 100,413 91,345 Deferred contract costs, current 19,502 18,674 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,094 13,350 Total current assets 703,198 600,336 Property and equipment, net 17,632 18,390 Deferred contract costs, non-current 25,118 27,715 Lease right-of-use assets 3,789 13,982 Goodwill 137,401 118,862 Intangible assets, net 32,616 37,224 Other assets 5,552 1,364 Total assets $ 925,306 $ 817,873 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,242 $ 7,398 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,472 11,804 Accrued compensation 30,239 41,834 Deferred revenue, current 223,522 204,137 Lease liabilities, current 6,180 5,904 Total current liabilities 281,655 271,077 Convertible senior notes, net 448,030 282,908 Deferred revenue, non-current 4,639 4,914 Lease liabilities, non-current 6,809 12,704 Other liabilities 5,280 4,184 Total liabilities 746,413 575,787 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 7,293 1,108 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.000005 par value per share: 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of January 31, 2024 and 2023; 95,068,187 and 91,178,671 shares issued as of January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and 92,737,185 and 91,178,671 shares outstanding as of January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 774,768 719,816 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (733 ) (1,592 ) Accumulated deficit (552,435 ) (477,246 ) Treasury stock at cost, 2,331,002 and — shares as of January 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively (50,000 ) — Total stockholders’ equity 171,600 240,978 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 925,306 $ 817,873

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Tony Righetti



investor@pagerduty.com

Press Contact:

Debbie O’Brien



media@pagerduty.com

SOURCE PagerDuty

Read full story here