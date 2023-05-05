Pagaya to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Needham Technology & Media Conference



Date: May 16, 2023



Location: New York, NY

Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum



Date: May 17, 2023



Location: New York, NY

Moffett Nathanson TMT Conference



Date: May 18, 2023



Location: New York, NY

Oppenheimer Annual Israeli Conference



Date: May 21, 2023



Location: Tel Aviv, Israel

J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference



Date: May 24, 2023



Location: Boston, MA

B. Riley Annual Institutional Investor Conference



Date: May 25, 2023



Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference



Date: June 7, 2023



Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference



Date: June 14, 2023



Location: New York, NY

Webcast replays from select events will be available on the Events page of the Pagaya investor relations website at https://investor.pagaya.com/ for a limited time.

