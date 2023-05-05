<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Pagaya to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Pagaya to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Needham Technology & Media Conference

Date: May 16, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Barclays Emerging Payments & FinTech Forum

Date: May 17, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Moffett Nathanson TMT Conference

Date: May 18, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Oppenheimer Annual Israeli Conference

Date: May 21, 2023

Location: Tel Aviv, Israel

J.P. Morgan Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Date: May 24, 2023

Location: Boston, MA

B. Riley Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Date: May 25, 2023

Location: Beverly Hills, CA

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference

Date: June 7, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

Date: June 14, 2023

Location: New York, NY

Webcast replays from select events will be available on the Events page of the Pagaya investor relations website at https://investor.pagaya.com/ for a limited time.

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
Jency John

Head of Investor Relations

Jency.John@pagaya.com

Articoli correlati

AEye Announces Appointment of Conor Tierney as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LIDR #CFO--AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced that Conor...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Reports Homes Sell Quickly as Historic Drop in Listings Fuels Competition Among Buyers

Business Wire Business Wire -
Homebuyers and sellers are unlikely to face another large mortgage rate jump after the Federal Reserve indicated it intends...
Continua a leggere

Amphenol Announces Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2023 dividend...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

AEye Announces Appointment of Conor Tierney as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire