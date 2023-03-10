<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Pagaya to Participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the Wolfe FinTech Forum on March 14, 2023 in New York, NY.

About Pagaya

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

Jency John

Head of Investor Relations

Jency.John@pagaya.com

Investors & Analysts

IR@pagaya.com

Media & Press

Press@pagaya.com

