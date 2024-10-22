Pagaya Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its third quarter 2024 earnings on November 12, 2024. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IST.
Details to register for the live webcast presentation will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and an AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides consumer credit and other products for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. For more information, visit pagaya.com.
