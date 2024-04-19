Home Business Wire Pagaya Announces Timing of First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its first quarter 2024 earnings on May 9, 2024. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IDT.

Details to register for the live webcast presentation will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and an AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

Jency John

Head of Investor Relations

ir@pagaya.com

Emily Passer

Head of PR & External Communications

press@pagaya.com

