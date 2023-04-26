<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Pagaya Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release
Business Wire

Pagaya Announces Timing of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

di Business Wire

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) intends to announce its first quarter 2023 earnings on May 16, 2023. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. IDT.

Details to register for the live webcast presentation and dial-in information will be available on Pagaya’s IR website located at investor.pagaya.com. The webcast replay will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide, as it reshapes the financial services ecosystem. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York, Tel Aviv and Boston. For more information, visit pagaya.com.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts
Jency John

Head of Investor Relations

ir@pagaya.com

Media & Press
Emily Passer

Head of PR & External Communications

press@pagaya.com

Articoli correlati

NOV Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Business Wire Business Wire -
Revenue of $1.96 billion, down 5% sequentially and up 27% year-over-year Operating Profit of $126 million, down $36 million sequentially...
Continua a leggere

The ODP Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and...
Continua a leggere

TSMC Showcases New Technology Developments at 2023 Technology Symposium

Business Wire Business Wire -
Debuts Enhanced N3P Process, HPC-Focused N3X Process, N3AE Auto Early Program, and Updates 2nm and TSMC 3DFabric™ ProgressSANTA CLARA,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NOV Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Business Wire