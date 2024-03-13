Pagaya Announces Public Offering of Class A Ordinary Shares

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) (“Pagaya,” the “Company” or “we”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 6,500,000 Class A ordinary shares, no par value (“Class A Ordinary Shares”). The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 975,000 additional Class A Ordinary Shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for general corporate purposes and to support future growth, which may include working capital expenses and associated investments. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions.





Citigroup and Jefferies are active joint book-running managers of the Offering. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company is a book-runner of the Offering. B. Riley Securities is acting as a co-manager of the Offering.

The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on October 4, 2023, with an effective date of October 16, 2023. The Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. Before investing, prospective investors should read the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference therein for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. These documents may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; or from Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, or by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya (NASDAQ: PGY) is a global technology company making life-changing financial products and services available to more people nationwide. By using machine learning, a vast data network and a sophisticated AI-driven approach, Pagaya provides comprehensive consumer credit and residential real estate solutions for its partners, their customers, and investors. Its proprietary API and capital solutions integrate into its network of partners to deliver seamless user experiences and greater access to the mainstream economy. Pagaya has offices in New York and Tel Aviv.

