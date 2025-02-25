PacifiCorp to Host Bidgely Flagship EmPOWER AI Annual Conference

Bidgely also launches new events in 2025 empowering utility leaders to unlock the power of groundbreaking AI tech

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely has announced the expansion of its annual energy intelligence conference, EmPOWER AI, hosted this year by leading power company PacifiCorp. Three new 'Insights Tour' events will precede the company's two-day flagship Empower AI event, helping utility executives and program leaders transform customer and grid strategies through artificial intelligence (AI). Insights Tour events will be located in: Toronto, Canada (February), Barcelona, Spain (May), and Chicago, Illinois (June).

Insights Tour Events Expand AI Insights

At each Insights Tour event, attendees will participate in focused discussions on the latest technology trends while also hearing firsthand from utility leaders who are successfully driving change in the local region. Attendees will walk away with practical strategies and actionable next steps that utilities can deploy quickly and effectively.

“To navigate today’s dynamic energy landscape, utilities must embrace continuous innovation,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Our expanded EmPOWER AI series provides a crucial platform for collaboration, enabling utility leaders to learn the latest AI advancements and explore how cutting-edge technologies can be applied to enhance grid modernization, customer engagement and demand-side management.”

EmPOWER AI Flagship Event

Bidgely’s annual two-day event taking place September 16-18 in Napa, California, will be hosted by PacifiCorp and continue to focus on demonstrating the real-world application of sophisticated, data-driven programs by leading utility providers. Sessions will explore the full spectrum of AI solutions and utility transformation, where attendees can engage in hands-on sessions, deep dives and exclusive training with global experts.

Past presenters included: Arizona Public Service, Avista Utilities, NV Energy, Portland Gas Electric, PacifiCorp, SoCalGas and Tucson Electric Power.

To read about the key highlights and takeaways from last year’s EmPOWER AI, visit: bidgely.com/resources/empower-ai-2024-insights-brief/.

Learn more about the EmPOWER AI 2025 series by visiting: bidgely.com/empower-ai/.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

Christine Bennett

Bidgely

press@bidgely.com