Pacific Telecommunications Council Announces PTC’24 Award Winners

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Awards–The Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) is excited to announce the distinguished recipients of the PTC’24 Awards, a recognition of excellence in the digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and information and communication technology (ICT) sector. Chosen from among industry leaders, this year’s winners symbolize the forefront of innovation, leadership, and dedication to propelling the digital landscape forward.





At today’s PTC’24 Awards ceremony, outstanding achievements in various categories were recognized. Each recipient exemplifies excellence and a steadfast dedication to pushing the boundaries of the digital frontier.

Our PTC’24 Award winners are:

− Outstanding Submarine Network Company Award: Telstra International

− Outstanding Satellite Company Award: Kacific

− Outstanding Data Center Company Award: Scala Data Centers

− Outstanding Enterprise Solutions Provider Award: Zenlayer

− Outstanding Carrier Solutions Provider Award: Spark New Zealand

− Outstanding Digital Infrastructure Investor Award: Yotta Data Services

− Outstanding Innovation Award: Kacific

− Outstanding Support for PTC’s Vision and Mission Award: Digicel Pacific

− Outstanding CEO Award: Bankim Brahmbhatt, President & CEO, Bankai Group

− Outstanding Young Leader Award: Noah Drake, President & MD, Americas, Telstra International

− (Judges Choice) Outstanding Industry Champion Award: Marc Halbfinger, CEO, Console Connect

− The Richard J. Barber PTC Distinguished Service Award: Richard Taylor

“The PTC’24 Awards extend beyond simple acknowledgment; they embody a celebration of the spirit driving progress and transformation, propelling our industry into a new era. Through the recognition of those who have made exceptional contributions to ICT, we pay tribute to the pioneers, visionaries, and game-changers shaping the world we live in,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC.

As PTC continues to cultivate innovation and excellence through its membership and programs, the annual PTC Awards stand as evidence of the dedication and impact of those leading the industry forward.

Congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding contributions and commitment to excellence!

About Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC)

Founded in 1978, PTC is a non-profit membership organization committed to advancing digital infrastructure, telecommunications, and ICT on a global scale, with a focus on the Pacific Rim. PTC serves as a central hub within the digital infrastructure community, nurturing innovation, fostering business growth, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders through a diverse range of events and initiatives. Foremost among these is the PTC Annual Conference, a prestigious gathering held in Honolulu, Hawaii, in January, where C-level executives, technologists, thought leaders, investors, researchers, and academicians convene to share knowledge, cultivate valuable relationships, and catalyze new business. Visit us at www.ptc.org.

