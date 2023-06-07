Pacific Office Automation Named 2023 MSP Partner of the Year by Arctic Wolf

Oregon-based Business Recognized by Security Operations Leader

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Office Automation has been named Arctic Wolf’s Managed Service Provider Partner of the Year for 2023. This honor recognizes the company’s commitment to improving its customers’ cybersecurity posture through a strategic partnership with Arctic Wolf that focuses on joint business growth and planning, engagement and training, demand generation, and executive and security practice alignment.

“Working with Arctic Wolf over the past three years has allowed us to offer a level of protection to our customers that we couldn’t provide prior. It has been a great experience for Pacific Office staff and our customers. As the need for more cyber security products increases, we know that we have a great partnership and a great product suite to offer,” said Chris Miller, Vice President of Technology and Services.

Celebrating their sixth year, The Arctic Wolf Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for their achievements in helping organizations improve their security operations through the use of Arctic Wolf solutions and for their commitment to shared customer success through a partnership with Arctic Wolf.

Pacific Office Automation has built their business on lasting strategic partnerships. POA consults with clients to review, evaluate, and make recommendations to their unique situation. The company boasts a 46-year growth streak in the face of financial recession and global pandemic, which they credit primarily to the hard work and dedication of a talented team, the reinvestment of growth into the development of new personnel, and the continued support received from manufacturer partners and the state-of-the-art technology they provide.

“The Arctic Wolf partner community has demonstrated their commitment to security operations and embraced our vision of ending cyber risk for all, enabling them to play a vital role in the security journey of their customers,” said Will Briggs, senior vice president, global channels, Arctic Wolf. “Our Partner of the Year Awards recognize and celebrate those partners who share our mission to end cyber risk, and we congratulate the winners on their significant achievements.”

Arctic Wolf is a global leader in security operations and the pioneers behind one of the largest cloud-native security operations platforms in the world. Built on open XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than three trillion security events a week across endpoint, network, and cloud sources to deliver critical security outcomes and optimize an organization’s disparate security solutions. Deployed by thousands of organizations globally, the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud delivers automated threat detection and response at scale and empowers organizations of virtually any size to establish world-class security operations with the push of a button.

About Pacific Office Automation

Founded in 1976, Pacific Office Automation (POA) is a privately held office technology company headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon. POA has more than 1,300 employees across ten states. It has grown to be the largest authorized dealer of high-quality printer manufacturers, and it commits to offering custom office solutions, state-of-the-art technology, and award-winning customer service to customers and the community. POA provides managed print services, enterprise level IT services, software, office equipment, and unified communications all over the United States. Learn more at www.pacificoffice.com.

