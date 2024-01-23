Pacific Office Automation Announced 2023 Revenue of $458M

400 employees braved the snow to attend POA’s Annual Meeting at Oregon Convention Center

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Office Automation (POA), the largest independent office equipment dealer in the U.S., held its annual meeting on Saturday, January 13, announcing annual revenue growth of 9% over 2022. Outside, a winter snowstorm raged, but inside the Oregon Convention Center, the mood was warm, as the company celebrated its 47th consecutive year of revenue growth with live Broadway performances, guest appearances from key manufacturers and industry analysts, alongside the company’s employees who could make it. The show, as they say, must go on.









POA surpassed its revenue goal, hitting $458 million in 2023 sales, with growth across several markets, especially in the Southeastern U.S. The company has its sights set on $500 million in 2024 revenue.

“Our theme for 2024 is ‘Be the Exception,’” said Doug Pitassi, president and CEO of Pacific Office Automation. “Each employee does that in a way that’s authentic to them and builds on our culture. This meeting serves as an opportunity to not only come together and celebrate our successes as a team, but also define areas of potential growth and commit to improving together.” The theme, ‘Be the Exception,’ was partially inspired by James Clear’s widely acclaimed book, Atomic Habits.

Pacific Office Automation saw increases across all markets, including Oregon, Washington, the Southwest, the Mountain Region, Texas, California, and Nevada. Most notably, the Southwest market celebrated exceeding its long-standing goal of $100 million in revenue and Oregon, home to POA’s headquarters, surpassed $146 million in revenue in 2023. POA will continue to focus on growing its IT Services division, which was up almost 12% in 2023.

“Pacific Office Automation is the largest independent dealer for Konica Minolta in the U.S., North America, and in the world,” said Laura Blackmer, president of channel sales at Konica Minolta, who took the stage near the end of the Annual Meeting. “As [Coach] John Wooden once said, ‘Winning takes talent, to repeat takes character.’ POA has repeated its growth year after year, and you have consistently demonstrated that you are the exception. Whatever you do from this point on will only take you to further and further heights.”

Along with Blackmer, Sharp’s CEO and President Mike Marusic spoke to POA’s 2023 accomplishments during the Banquet portion of the event, while several additional key manufacturers were also in attendance, including Sam Yoshida, CEO of Canon, and Jim Coriddi, SVP at Ricoh.

