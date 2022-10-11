<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pacific Life today announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience.

Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance underwriting process. Access to electronic health records is the most recent of the many improvements that have been made to simplify the buying process by eliminating high friction points and making policies easier for consumers to buy and for financial professionals to sell.

Our customers expect an elevated, individualized experience that is quick and noninvasive,” said Susan Ghalili, senior vice president of underwriting transformation at Pacific Life. “Real-time, actionable data is key to delivering a streamlined underwriting process. Human API’s platform offers the sophistication required to support our large-scale transformation goals.”

Andrei Pop, chief executive officer at Human API agreed that their data platform and Pacific Life’s commitment to transforming the customer experience promise to be a powerful combination. “We are delighted to work with Pacific Life and contribute to their industry-shaping goals,” he said. “We believe Pacific Life’s appetite for data-driven intelligence, combined with our ability to support their innovation, will lead to a new normal for how life insurance is bought and sold.”

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2022 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2022 FORTUNE 500® list. Pacific Life Insurance Company is licensed to issue insurance products in all states except New York. Product/material availability and features may vary by state.

About Human API

Human API’s Health Intelligence Platform connects and converts health data into actionable intelligence that accelerates underwriting, improves placement rates, and creates better customer experiences. The company’s platform is powered by a robust and comprehensive data network which includes access to electronic health records (EHR) networks, health information exchanges (HIEs), patient portals, and traditional APS retrieval partners. Coupled with smart evidence orchestration capabilities that optimize for the best data retrieval paths and a reporting engine that presents useful information to underwriters at the right time, Human API’s solution is helping leading carriers easily access and use health data to transform underwriting and customer experiences.

