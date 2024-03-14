PACCAR Recognizes Top Performing Suppliers in North America

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PACCAR utilizes its comprehensive Supplier Performance Management Program (SPM) to evaluate supplier achievements in the areas of product development, operations and aftermarket support, and alignment with PACCAR’s key business objectives.

PACCAR recognizes its top performing suppliers in the SPM Program each year. This honor is given to suppliers that reach the SPM Master, Leader and Achiever status. The SPM Program drives collaboration and continuous improvement between PACCAR and its suppliers which leads to performance enhancements and product innovations.

“PACCAR is pleased to recognize the 2023 SPM award winners. The commitment they show to the SPM Program demonstrates their strong partnership with PACCAR. We value their contributions to PACCAR’s success,” said Brennan Gourdie, PACCAR vice president of Global Purchasing.

The 2023 SPM Master is: Rago and Son, Inc. based in Oakland, CA The 2023 SPM Leaders are: Cummins, Inc. GRA-MAG Truck Interiors, LLC Horton, Inc. Link Manufacturing, Ltd. Michelin North America Inc. Superior Trim The 2023 SPM Achievers are: ConMet Drive Automotive Industries of America, Inc. Jost International Lincoln Industries MAHLE Industries, Incorporated Mancor MEC NIC Global PKC Group North America Ryerson

“The commitment of suppliers is critical to our success. We greatly appreciate these suppliers’ efforts and achievements in the SPM Program,” said Darrin Siver, PACCAR executive vice president.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

