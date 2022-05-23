PACCAR Investor Conference

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PACCAR will hold meetings with research analysts and institutional shareholders commencing at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on June 1, 2022 in New York, New York. A real-time Webcast of these events will be available at www.paccar.com. Webcast replays will be available following the event at the same link until June 30, 2022.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

