P1FCU Leverages InMoment’s Cutting-Edge Advanced AI to Elevate Credit Union Member Experiences

P1FCU leverages innovative technology to glean deeper insights from credit union members’ surveys, digital banking, and call center feedback

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–InMoment®, a leader in Experience Improvement solutions, announced today its collaboration with Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union (P1FCU) to implement a progressive credit union AI-based technology to elevate experiences across all facets of the business to foster member loyalty and satisfaction.





Utilizing InMoment’s XI Platform, P1FCU can now pinpoint friction points across the member journey with a sophisticated solution that uses proprietary natural language processing (NLP) and AI technology. This integration and analysis of experience feedback from post-loan and new account surveys, online website visits, and call center conversation transcripts enable the intelligent identification of key drivers of satisfaction and sentiment. As a result, P1FCU can provide more personalized experiences tailored to member preferences.

“P1FCU is committed to delivering experiences rooted in empowerment by linking arms with our members and communities as a trusted, lifelong financial partner,” expressed Vanessa Broemeling, VP, Member Experience, P1FCU. “We are confident that the AI-based analytics technology and the deeper insights from the Voice of our Members provided by InMoment, will be a catalyst in elevating our understanding of meeting members where they are at on their financial journey.”

“Our continued success within credit unions, highlighted by this significant collaboration with P1FCU marks a pivotal moment for P1FCU and InMoment,” states Mehul Nagrani, Managing Director, Americas at InMoment. “We’re excited to help break down data silos and uncover more insights from granular feedback across their surveys, website, and contact center conversations to help P1FCU streamline their member journey and address the diverse needs of their members.”

This collaboration is designed to enhance P1FCU’s members’ interactions and satisfaction by optimizing functionality, intuitiveness, and user-friendliness. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement, P1FCU has implemented InMoment’s technology to remain at the forefront of innovation, setting the standard for excellence in member service and experience.

About InMoment

InMoment, the leader in improving experiences and the highest recommended CX platform and services company in the world, is renowned for helping clients collect and integrate customer experience data to uncover the insights that enable the smartest actions. As the pace setters in applying award-winning AI, its global clients activate every byte of their experience data—from structured surveys and social reviews to unstructured conversations from call logs, emails, support tickets, and chat transcripts to breakdown data silos. This unique technology combined with in-house industry experts empower brands to gain ROI from their CX programs in half the time as its competitors. Unlock the true potential of every piece of customer data with InMoment. To learn more, visit inmoment.com.

About P1FCU

P1FCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. We serve members in 19 counties in Idaho, 8 counties in Oregon and the entire state of Washington. In 1938 we were organized by a group of 12 employees of Potlatch Forest Incorporated who pooled their hard-earned money to provide loans and other financial services for those not served by the big banks of the day. Over 85 years later we stay true to our roots while helping members through every stage of life. To learn more, visit P1FCU.org.

