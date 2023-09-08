P.J. Whelihan’s Signs Up for Peacock Sports Pass via EverPass Media, Unlocking Exclusive Sports Content on Peacock at Its Restaurant Locations

Watch Penn State vs. Delaware on Saturday, September 9 at P.J. Whelihan’s

NEW YORK & WESTMONT, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant, part of the PJW Restaurant Group, has recently announced that it signed up for Peacock Sports Pass across the majority* of its restaurants via EverPass Media, a media platform distributing premium live sports and entertainment content to commercial businesses backed by the NFL and RedBird Capital.





“ We pride ourselves on being the best place to catch the game, so we are excited to provide our customers a chance to head to PJs for these exclusive streaming events. We invite everyone to join us this Saturday, September 9, to watch Penn State football take on Delaware at 12pm,” said Jim Fris, CEO of PJW Restaurant Group.

Peacock Sports Pass is a sports package available only in the United States for commercial establishments. Peacock Sports Pass offers commercial establishments in the U.S. access to select events from Peacock’s live sports content library, including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball, featured rounds and holes from select golf events, the 2023 Rugby World Cup, cycling, motorsports, and much more.

“ We’re thrilled to add P.J. Whelihan’s to our growing list of commercial business partners,” said Steve Tucker, Chief Financial Officer at EverPass Media. “ Bringing sports fans together to watch a game – whether it’s the Eagles, Penn State or an EPL game – is the cornerstone of P.J. Whelihan’s culture and a key driver of the business. Having access to this content is essential, and we’re glad to offer a simple solution to support business owners’ entertainment needs.”

NBCUniversal and EverPass Media announced a multi-year agreement in which EverPass will hold the exclusive rights to distribute Peacock Sports Pass to commercial establishments across the United States.

For more information on EverPass or Peacock Sports Pass, please visit: www.EverPass.com

*Peacock Sports Pass events will be shown at all locations, except Allentown, Walbert and Lehighton.

PJW Restaurant Group

Headquartered in Westmont, New Jersey, the PJW Restaurant Group was founded in 1983 by Bob and Donna Platzer and includes their notable P.J. Whelihan’s Pub + Restaurant, famous for wings; The ChopHouse, a modern and upscale steak and seafood restaurant; Treno Pizza Bar, a casual Italian eatery serving delicious authentic fare in a relaxed atmosphere; The Pour House, a concept paying tribute to the popularity of the craft beer movement through innumerable draft offerings and equally interesting fare; Central Taco and Tequila, a modern Mexican restaurant with traditional flavors and more than 90 varieties of tequila; and ChopHouse Grille, offers relaxed sophistication with a lively scene and seasonally inspired menu. For more information about the restaurant group or its dining concepts visit pjwrestaurantgroup.com.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media, backed by RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League, is a media platform that distributes live sports and entertainment content to bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Founded in 2023, EverPass launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States. EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to create a one-stop-shop for commercial distribution of premium live events.

