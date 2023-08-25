Ozark Fiber is Bringing High-Speed Fiber Internet to Republic, MO

REPUBLIC, Mo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ozark Fiber is bringing cutting-edge high-speed fiber-optic communications to Republic, Missouri. Construction is already in progress. Deployment will follow a phased approach, with initial areas serviceable as early as Q1 2024, and the vast majority of the city limits serviceable by Q4 2024.









Highlighting the significance of this endeavor, David Cameron, City Administrator for the City of Republic, affirmed, “We are committed to fostering economic growth and modern infrastructure. Ozark Fiber’s introduction of cutting-edge fiber internet, WiFi, and voice solutions will not only entice new investments but also elevate the City’s overall infrastructure.” Echoing this sentiment, Jason Ross, Ozark Fiber’s President, added, “We are excited to bring cutting-edge technology to Republic. Our services not only surpass traditional cable offerings in speed and reliability but also prioritize superior customer experience. Our customer-centric approach means ‘no gimmicks,’ a simple pricing model, no data caps, no contracts, and affordable rates. Our decision to invest in Republic is a direct result of the City’s proactive mission.”

Residents in the area can look forward to unmatched internet speeds as Ozark Fiber launches with initial residential speeds of up to 5 Gigabits per second (Gbps) with future plans to offer up to 10 Gbps of lightning-fast internet. Their fiber service provides a highly reliable, symmetrical speed, low latency, and high-throughput network, ensuring an excellent customer experience with no network congestion, paving the way for future high-bandwidth technologies and services. Additionally, the services include “Premium WiFi,” allowing seamless connection and management of wireless devices using the latest WiFi technology.

Ozark Fiber values its connection to the local community, by employing local representatives to deliver excellent customer service and building long-lasting relationships with their customers and communities.

For more information about Ozark Fiber or to pre-register for their service, please visit www.ozarkfiber.com.

