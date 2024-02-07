Oyster Ranks on G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards for HR Products

Remote-First Company/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oyster®, the global employment platform to hire, pay, and care for distributed teams, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards, placing on the HR Products list. This recognition underscores Oyster’s dedication to helping companies automate everyday workflows, improve team productivity, and reduce time to hire. Leaning on Oyster to work smarter, not harder, HR professionals are armed with a critical tool that allows them to spend less time on mundane processes and more time on improving the world of work.





“As an organization on a mission to make global employment accessible to everyone through the power of technology, it’s an honor to achieve G2’s Best Software Awards for HR Products,” says Mark Frein, Chief Operating Officer at Oyster. “While we keep an ear to the ground to ensure our offering meets the evolving needs of HR professionals, Oyster sits at the forefront of innovation, delivering an end-to-end employment lifecycle solution that makes global hiring easier than ever. We’re excited to continue enhancing and delivering a solution that arms progressive employers with the tools and resources needed to manage globally distributed workforces.”

Oyster understands that facilitating equitable People programs at scale is challenging without the right technology, and manual processes only further exacerbate losses of time and resources. In its continued efforts to make global employment easier for all, Oyster recently unveiled Pearl, an AI-Powered Chatbot that can answer questions about global hiring and remote work regulations; launched Oyster Embedded, Oyster API, and integrations with Zapier, Personio, and Slack; as well as SAGE, a low-code platform that enables Oyster domain experts to encode and retrieve knowledge quickly, so they can handle a variety of employment situations efficiently.

“Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2.

This recognition from G2 comes on the heels of the software marketplace naming Oyster the #1 Global Employment Platform (GEP) for SMBs, as well as a category leader across GEPs at large; Multi-Country Payroll; Contractor Management Software; and Contractor Payment Software.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Oyster

Oyster is a global employment platform that empowers companies to hire, pay, and care for their global teams. It enables growing companies to give valued international team members the experience they deserve, without the usual headaches or expense. Oyster enables people-centric hiring anywhere in the world with reliable, compliant contracts, payroll, and great local benefits and perks. Founded in January 2020 by Tony Jamous and Jack Mardack, Oyster is itself a fully distributed company with a diverse, global team. For more information visit https://oysterhr.com.

