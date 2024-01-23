OXIO Sees Significant Growth in US and LATAM Telecom Markets; Announces 48% Increase in Network Traffic in 2023, Highlighting Customer Adoption of Telecom-as-a-Service

The telecom-as-a-service platform is expanding in every business area, with significant international growth.

In addition to substantial network traffic growth, twice as many brands joined the platform and OXIO’s U.S. user base grew significantly.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OXIO, the leading telecom-as-a-service platform, today announced it recently concluded 2023 with significant growth in its U.S. user base, along with twice as many active brands, emphasizing the rising strategic importance of a global, cost-efficient telecommunications platform.





“The future of telecom looks like a carrier-grade SaaS service that operates at scale, like Stripe, Shopify or AWS,” said OXIO CEO and co-founder Nicolas Girard. “Companies love having full control over every aspect of their telecom network, in a simple and modern way. The ability to understand their customers like never before and present them with hyper-personalized products and services in context is a compelling offering.”

Over the past 12 months, OXIO has demonstrated tremendous business performance and growth, including:

Significant Customer Wins

A 55% increase in machine-to-machine (M2M) line activations — a sign that businesses increasingly rely on a reliable, secure, and manageable network of devices, whether it’s payment terminals, vending machines, or fleet tracking.

Total data consumed on OXIO’s network increased by 48%, and phone calls increased by 67% as OXIO users placed calls to 194 of the world’s 195 countries.

One of the world’s largest food manufacturers realized 22% more successful payment transactions as a function of migrating the connectivity to OXIO.

moBig: As a strategic commercial ally, moBig leverages OXIO’s telecom solutions to engage prominent clients like Huawei and Farmacias Guadalajara. Their collaboration has notably advanced VEMO, a Mexican cleantech pioneer, by integrating OXIO’s technology into VEMO’s comprehensive clean mobility ecosystem.

has notably advanced VEMO, a Mexican cleantech pioneer, by integrating OXIO’s technology into VEMO’s comprehensive clean mobility ecosystem. Mercado Pago: In a significant move to enhance transaction efficiency across Latin America, Mercado Pago has partnered with OXIO to provide robust connectivity solutions for a portion of its widespread POS terminals in Mexico, catering to businesses of varying scales.

Red Clic: In collaboration with OXIO, Red Clic, a service by Mexican retail giant Casa Ley, has launched two innovative MVNOs — one dedicated to internal connectivity for employees and another for the broader consumer market, showcasing OXIO’s versatile telecom solutions.

Terra Energy: Terra Energy, a leader in solar panel technology, has joined forces with OXIO, utilizing its advanced connectivity solutions to efficiently manage and optimize its solar panel operations.

Strengthening the Leadership Team

To help guide OXIO through this period of growth, the company built out its executive team with several key hires and promotions:

Adil Belihomji , former VP of Technology at Verizon and CTO at Visible, was hired as Chief Technology Officer.

, former VP of Technology at Verizon and CTO at Visible, was hired as Chief Technology Officer. Glenn Teuber joined as Chief Operating Officer after serving as COO at Google Fi.

joined as Chief Operating Officer after serving as COO at Google Fi. Four new VPs were hired, including Sergio Mejia (Sales), Katie Smart (Marketing), Sidney Boumendil (Telecom and Infrastructure) and Zaira Estrada (Solutions Engineering).

Expansion Into New Markets

The company continued its international growth with a new office in Colombia and a rapidly expanding pipeline in the United States and Mexico.

OXIO powered MobileX’s new prepaid service offerings in Walmart, providing the AI that predicts how much data customers need so they can save money with a personalized phone plan.

Corporate and Product Excellence

OXIO continued to combine a strong corporate culture with standout products. Among the highlights of 2023:

Launching Dynamic Traffic Labels, the first tool to simplify creating and managing custom traffic labels in real-time, with no technical expertise required. OXIO’s no-code interface enables customers to control access to web domains, apps and IPs.

to simplify creating and managing custom traffic labels in real-time, with no technical expertise required. OXIO’s no-code interface enables customers to control access to web domains, apps and IPs. OXIO was named one of America’s Best Startup Employers of 2023 by Forbes. Landing in the No. 48 spot overall, OXIO was chosen from more than 2,600 startup companies for this honor based on company reputation, employee satisfaction and steady growth.

To learn more about OXIO, visit oxio.com.

About OXIO

OXIO is building the global network of the future as the first telecom-as-a-service (TaaS) platform. Our technology-first approach to telecom unlocks innovation and possibility while delivering actionable insights for customer-obsessed companies competing in a data-driven world. OXIO is headquartered in New York with offices in Mexico City and Montreal. For more information, visit oxio.com. To learn more about current openings, visit oxio.com/careers/.

Contacts

Treble

Will Kruisbrink



oxio@treblepr.com