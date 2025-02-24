OXIO Appoints Robb Robinson as SVP of Sales and Channels to Fuel Expansion Across the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OXIO, a leading Telecom-as-a-Service (TaaS) platform, today announced it has welcomed Robb Robinson as senior vice president of sales and channels. In this new role, Robinson will lead OXIO’s commercial strategy to drive revenue growth and develop channel partnerships as the company accelerates its delivery of next-gen MVNOs and connectivity experiences across the U.S.

Robinson is a seasoned sales executive bringing 27 years of telecom and engineering experience including previously held senior positions at Sierra Wireless (now Semtech), Lantronix and Crossbow Technology Inc. (acquired by Moog Inc.). With a proven history of scaling start-up businesses and leading sales organizations to success, Robinson is poised to elevate the company's reach across North America and strengthen its competitive edge.

“Robb is a transformational leader with the right combination of industry expertise and start-up experience to lead our sales GTM as we expand Telecom-as-a-Service into one of the world’s most critical telecom markets,” said OXIO founder and CEO, Nicolas Girard. “With his experience in scaling operations, building high-performing teams, and forging strategic channel partnerships, Robb is well positioned to help drive OXIO’s next phase of growth and we’re thrilled to have him on board.”

“Having spent much of my career working for innovative businesses in the telecom space, I clearly recognize the value that OXIO is bringing to a market that has long been in search of programmable, borderless and data-driven mobile services,” said Robinson. “Telecom-as-a-Service is empowering OEMs, retailers, fintechs and more to deliver innovative and customizable connectivity experiences that will drive the market forward and prove the value of data-driven, cloud-based connectivity. I’m excited to usher in the new era of next-gen mobile services with OXIO.”

