Oxford Road and Veritone One Combine to Create World’s Largest Podcast Agency and a Market Leader in Creator-Based Video Advertising

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oxford Road and Veritone One, two leading audio and creator-based advertising agencies, announced their plans to form the world’s largest podcast group and leading creator-based media entity. The deal, facilitated by Insignia Capital Group, positions the companies to transform how brands leverage audio and creator-led content to drive measurable results. Both businesses will continue to operate independently in the near term, with future designs for a unified lead brand.

The transaction unites Oxford Road’s international traction and industry innovation with Veritone One’s advanced technology stack, data capabilities, and creator-led video and influencer expertise. This union addresses a critical gap in the market, offering brands unparalleled access to and performance in podcasting, streaming audio, radio, and creator-based video channels.

“Brands have been missing out on the full power of audio and creator-led content because these highly fragmented channels are challenging for firms without deep subject matter expertise,” said Dan Granger, CEO of the newly combined organization. “Our mission is to redefine the value of these channels for advertisers. With Veritone One’s industry-leading tech and data platform, in combination with Oxford Road’s innovation on behalf of brands, we’re creating an agency that sets a new standard.”

Key benefits for brands include:

Unmatched Scale and Expertise: As the world’s largest podcast buyer and a leader in creator-based video, the new entity offers brands access to unparalleled market leverage and expertise.

As the world’s largest podcast buyer and a leader in creator-based video, the new entity offers brands access to unparalleled market leverage and expertise. Advanced Performance Metrics: The combined company boasts the industry’s most robust data set in audio and creator-based video, delivering superior performance results through insights and optimization.

The combined company boasts the industry’s most robust data set in audio and creator-based video, delivering superior performance results through insights and optimization. Comprehensive Channel Coverage: From podcasts and streaming audio to radio and creator-based video, brands will access best-in-class services across all audio and creator-led channels through a single, integrated agency.

From podcasts and streaming audio to radio and creator-based video, brands will access best-in-class services across all audio and creator-led channels through a single, integrated agency. Innovation in Brand Safety and Measurement: Building on existing tools like Audiolytics™ and new metrics in Brand Safety, the merged company will continue to lead in creating innovative solutions for the industry’s leading measurement challenges.

Building on existing tools like Audiolytics™ and new metrics in Brand Safety, the merged company will continue to lead in creating innovative solutions for the industry’s leading measurement challenges. Global Reach with Specialized Focus: This creates a unique entity offering the specialized expertise of a boutique agency with international scale, serving both direct-to-consumer and established global brands.

“This endeavor is a pivotal moment for brands seeking the next generation of media opportunities,” said Conor Doyle, President of Veritone One. “Podcast, audio, and creator-based media continue to outperform, but the industry still lags behind other mediums in key areas. Having a shared focus will deliver unparalleled leverage, knowledge, and results for our clients, which helps the industry monetize at greater rates. For those of us dedicated to audio, this is a very good thing.”

The companies will continue to operate each business as usual, with plans for integration and expansion to be announced at a time that best serves all clients.

For brands looking to unlock the full potential of audio and creator-based advertising, this union represents a significant opportunity to partner with the industry’s leading experts, realizing unmatched scale and performance. “The strategic insight and unwavering support from both Oxford Road and Veritone One have been pivotal to Boll & Branch’s success,” affirms Scott Tannen, Founder and CEO of Boll & Branch. “The unification of these two industry leaders will serve as a catalyst for unprecedented growth, empowering brands of all sizes on a global scale.”

According to Tony Broglio, President and Partner at Insignia Capital Group, “The advertising industry continues to rapidly evolve as brands seek more effective ways to reach consumers. We believe these two businesses are at the forefront of digital marketing’s next great evolution with the transformative growth of audio and creator-based advertising. By combining forces, we are empowering brands with unprecedented access to innovative solutions and influential creator networks, setting a new benchmark for the industry.”

Canaccord Genuity served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal counsel to Veritone. Cascadia Capital served as financial advisor to Insignia Capital and Oxford Road. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Insignia Capital and Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to Oxford Road.

About Oxford Road:

Oxford Road is on a mission to grow companies worth fighting for with best-in-market performance at maximum viable scale. They are a leading buyer of audio media, including podcasts, radio, streaming, and smart speakers. Their expertise reaches millions daily. With a focus on innovation and advanced data management, Oxford Road found success in helping over a dozen DTC brands scale their customer acquisition strategies from startups to valuations exceeding $1 billion. Today, Oxford Road works with global brands and fast-growth tech companies alike. Recognized as thought leaders by publications such as USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, Adweek, Ad Age, and more, Oxford Road continues to drive growth and positive change for the industry while serving as a leading voice for the industry through its weekly newsletter, The Influencer, white papers, conferences, and their podcast, The Media Roundtable. Oxford Road stands by its motto, “Influence Responsibly.”

About Veritone One

Veritone One is a recognized leader in performance-based audio and creator-based video advertising. With over two decades of experience, the Veritone One team leverages AI to help its clients achieve maximum scale and return on investment. The agency’s expertise, connections and buying power, combined with its full-service approach and proprietary AI tools supercharge engagement and performance for many of the world’s largest brands.

About Insignia Capital Group:

Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. We partner with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential.

